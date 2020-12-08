Ghost Founder and CEO to Headline December 9th Esports Webinar

HARRISON, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") in conjunction with Nutraingredients USA will host a webinar on esports on Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 pm EST. Titled "How Supplement Brands Can Win at Esports," the event will include speakers Daniel Lourenco, Founder and CEO of Ghost; Richard Kreider, Ph.D., FACSM, FASEP, FISSN, FACN, FNAK, Professor, Texas A&M University; Sara Perez Ojalvo, Director of Research & Development, Nutrition21; and Erika Harvey, Key Accounts Manager, Nutrition21.

According to Forbes, the esports market crossed the $1 billion mark in 2019 and continues to build audiences globally. In fact, the esports following is already greater than American Football and rugby combined—and is predicted to reach 645 million spectators this year.

In this webinar, these experts will provide the insights and market intel you need to earn the respect of gamers, especially when it comes to authenticity, ingredients, and science.

Daniel Lourenco, head of lifestyle brand Ghost, will play an important part in the speaker lineup as one who knows firsthand what gamers want and how to market to them. He believes authenticity is the key to success in this market, including forming real relationships and partnerships with key influencers, organizations and events.

Ghost is a brand of supplements and apparel for fitness enthusiasts and gamers. Along with co-founder Ryan Hughes, Dan conceived the Ghost brand around the principle of transparency—hence the name. The company provides full disclosure of its formulas and is laser-focused on enhancing the performance of its customers.

Dr. Kreider, who runs the Exercise & Sport Nutrition Lab at Texas A&M University, will also participate in the Dec. 9 "How Supplement Brands Can Win at Esports" event to offer a holistic view of studies in gamers. He will walk attendees through some of the specific study protocols that have been used with these types of subjects, as well as the benefits that resonate the most. He believes esports athletes are not that different from professional athletes in that most strive to be in top physical and mental shape.

Sara Perez Ojalvo, Nutrition21's Director of R&D, will discuss the science behind Nutrition21's gamer product, nooLVL®. Most recently, nooLVL was the subject of a clinical study published in Nutrients , which compared it to placebo following acute ingestion by gamers. Researchers evaluated subjects before and after prolonged video game playing. The double-blind placebo-controlled study showed that nooLVL is both fast and effective—working within 15 minutes and increasing energy†, focus and accuracy.

Erika Harvey, Key Accounts Manager, Nutrition21, rounds out the speaker lineup and will moderate the event. She has been instrumental in forming important partnerships with supplement brands that cater to gamers.

The event is free to attend and participants can register by clicking here.

About nooLVL

nooLVL is a patented, non-stimulant, nutritional ingredient that boosts cognitive performance and energy in esports athletes. nooLVL has been clinically studied in a population of gamers to demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The first eSports gaming ingredient on the market, nooLVL is both fast and effective — working within 15 minutes and increasing energy†, focus and accuracy.

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients, which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

†Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire

Contact Information

Becky Wright

Media Contact

[email protected]

201-675-0197

© 2020 Nutrition21, LLC nooLVL® is a registered trademark of Nutrition21, LLC.

Nutrition21, LLC, 500 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 510, Harrison, New York 10528 Source: Nutrition21, LLC DRA3004120320

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Nutrition21

Related Links

http://www.Nutrition21.com

