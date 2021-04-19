Ghost Gaming and G FUEL Announce Partnership

ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based gaming and esports organization, Ghost Gaming and G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, have announced a new partnership, making G FUEL Ghost's exclusive partner in the energy drink category.

G FUEL and Ghost Gaming's talented roster of creators and athletes will partner on creating original gaming content and livestreams for their millions of fans online and at retail stores and events. Ghost Gaming's team jerseys, worn during play in Rocket League, Valorant, Fortnite and PUBG Mobile competitions, will also now prominently feature G FUEL's iconic logo.

"When you ask anyone in the esports scene who the top esports organization in Atlanta is, they'll say 'Ghost Gaming' without hesitation. We're honored to be Ghost Gaming's exclusive energy drink partner and collaborate with them on creating original and captivating content together," said Cliff Morgan, G FUEL Founder and CEO.

Founded in 2012, G FUEL provides a healthier, more effective alternative to standard energy drinks. Professional esports players and gamers around the world rely on G FUEL's sugar-free, focus-enhancing and high-performance energy and hydration products to take their gaming to unprecedented levels. G FUEL maintains the industry's largest, most passionate, and most diverse community of fans, customers, creators and partners alike.

"G FUEL is THE leader for energy and hydration in the world of gaming and esports. Given existing relationships G FUEL has with several Ghost Gaming roster members, most notably with Kurt Benkert, Ghost Gaming pro athlete and NFL quarterback, and with Tanzer, the content creator best known across his extensive following on TikTok, and their affinity toward the brand, we are excited about extending G FUEL's reach throughout our talented roster and our Ghost followers," said Stewart Tanner, Head of Partnerships for Ghost Gaming. "We are proud to welcome G FUEL to the Ghost Gaming team and to partner with The Official Energy Drink of Esports."

G FUEL becomes the latest partner to join Ghost Gaming's roster of leading brands. G FUEL joins other recently announced partners, RESPAWN Products, PrizePicks, Point3, Columbia Music, and We Are Nations as part of the Ghost Gaming team.

About GHOST GAMING (www.ghostgaming.com)

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and creators across multiple videogame titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and homegrown Atlanta game, Brawlhalla. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 258,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 865 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, Digital Storm, and now Ghost Gaming. Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Ghost Gaming contact: [email protected]

G FUEL Press Contact: [email protected]

G FUEL Distribution and Wholesale Contact: [email protected]

