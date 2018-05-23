Ghost Hunts USA Secures Dates For Private Paranormal Investigation Of the RMS Queen Mary

A Blue Riband winner, RMS Queen Mary was in service between 1934 and 1967, working the Atlantic route between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The RMS Queen Mary is full of rich history, including being converted into a troopship during the war, the RMS Queen Mary since retiring, has a reputation as a very active haunted location.

Ghost Hunts USA has secured two dates for the private and exclusive enjoyment of guests to investigate and explore this magnificent ship.

Tickets go on sale today for Friday, June 22nd and Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 for guests to participate in a one night, overnight ghost hunt.

Tickets start at $249 (excluding the overnight accommodation and breakfast) or $399 including accommodation and breakfast, in addition to:

A hybrid history/paranormal tour of the RMS Queen Mary

Meet & greet with the cast of Destination America's mini series "America's Most Haunted Asylum"

Paranormal lecture by Chris D'addio, as seen on Mystery Quests and Return to Amityville. He will be lifting the veil on the paranormal with his lecture on his most demonic cases of his career

A spiritual discussion panel

An overnight ghost hunt in the most spiritually active parts of the ship to include - The Engine Room, Boiler Room System, R-Deck Forward Bow Storage, Isolation Ward, Wheelhouse, Captain's Quarters, The Old Pool, Propeller Box and Promenade Salons

3 Psychic Mediums

Join us and walk in the steps of some of the ship's famous passengers including British wartime Prime Minister - Sir Winston Churchill, the Duke & Duchess of Windsor, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Dwight Eisenhower, Clarke Gable and Bob Hope.

Tickets are available via ghosthuntsusaexclusive.com and quantities are limited for this rare event.

About

Founded in 2014, Ghost Hunts USA has fast become the largest operator of paranormal and ghost hunting events in the United States.

Operating approximately 250 events per year, Ghost Hunts USA's team of psychic mediums invite guests to investigate some of America's most notorious and frightening locations, including The Randolph County Asylum, The Shanley Hotel, Eastern State Penitentiary, the 76 House and many, many more.

Members of the media who are interested in attending are invited to email hello@ghosthuntsusa.com

