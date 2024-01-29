GHOST® Redefines the Hydration Game with the First Authentically Licensed Ready-To-Drink Hydration Product

GHOST® HYDRATION Launches with Four Flavors and Contains Zero Caffeine

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The thirst is real! GHOST ®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, introduces the first-ever authentically licensed ready-to-drink (RTD) hydration beverage that can be sipped on throughout the day (or night). With four legendary flavors – ORANGE SQUEEZE, LEMON LIME, KIWI STRAWBERRY, and SOUR PATCH KIDS® "REDBERRY®" – GHOST® HYDRATION is elevating the hydration experience.

GHOST® HYDRATION stands out from other hydration products on the market by proudly declaring zero caffeine and transparently showcasing the dosage of each active ingredient on the GHOST® Full Disclosure Label. The epically flavored drink has 996mg total electrolytes and is designed to replenish the five electrolytes lost in sweat. From classic citrus flavors to the mouth-puckering SOUR PATCH KIDS® "REDBERRY®," there is an option ready to quench thirst 24/7, bringing a whole new level of flavor and refreshment to a daily routine. In addition to kicking caffeine and sugar to the curb, the beverage is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and naturally colored.

"The sports drink category has been on fire the past year, and GHOST® couldn't be more excited to bring additional efficacy and some of our authentic flavor collaborations to the shelf," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "Expanding on the success of our powdered hydration product, we can't wait for the legends out there to get their hands on our RTD hydration product. It's a flexible and functional anytime thirst quencher with 996mg total electrolytes, 100% RDA of Vitamins B6, B12, and Vitamin C, and additional premium trademarked ingredients such as Aquamin® and Senactiv®."

GHOST® HYDRATION is available in-store at 7-Eleven, Kroger, Walmart, Target, and more. To learn more about GHOST® HYDRATION at drinkghost.com .

About GHOST ®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , X , TikTok , or Twitch .

