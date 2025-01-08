Ghost Robotics and Boston Dynamics Resolve Patent Lawsuits

Patent Dispute Resolved as Both Companies Explore Future Collaboration to Advance Robotics Policy and Innovation

PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Robotics Corp. and Boston Dynamics, Inc. have reached an agreement to resolve their patent litigation in U.S. District Court. The specific terms of the settlement are confidential.

"We are pleased to resolve this dispute on mutually advantageous terms," said Jason Fiorillo, Chief Legal Officer at Boston Dynamics. "We look forward to collaborating on common ground issues where our two companies might collaborate in the future, to advance the state of robotics in the United States and around the world."

"This resolution allows us to focus on driving innovation in robotics," said Gavin Kenneally, Co-founder and CEO of Ghost Robotics. "This agreement underscores our shared commitment to advancing the progress of legged robots while fostering new opportunities for collaboration on key policy and technological initiatives."

Potential areas of alignment include policy engagement around a national robotics strategy and policy initiatives that stimulate the responsible development and deployment of mobile robotics and artificial intelligence. Collectively, Ghost Robotics and Boston Dynamics have sold thousands of robots into commercial, governmental and public safety customers in the U.S. and its allies abroad. The two companies believe that stronger policy direction is needed on a range of industry issues, including making firm commitments to use robotics in governmental applications, addressing supply chain shortages for critical components, establishing safety and ethics standards that would prevent misuse of these emerging technologies, and spurring additional investment for U.S. led research, development, and manufacturing.

"Currently, the United States has no national robotics strategy," said Fiorillo. "Countries like China are heavily investing in robotics and AI, and setting aggressive technology acceleration goals at a national level. Without more direct interest and engagement from policymakers, the U.S. risks falling behind."

Representatives from Boston Dynamics and Ghost Robotics plan to meet in early 2025 to discuss further policy proposals that could benefit both companies and the industry at large.

About Ghost Robotics

Founded in 2015, Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics develops Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles, or Q-UGV® for short. Ghost's Q-UGVs not only manage unstructured terrain well but are built for demanding customers in demanding environments. Their robots have a place in a broad range of government and enterprise applications where mobile robots with four legs have inherent advantages over wheels, tracks and even bipedal systems. To learn more about Ghost Robotics, visit www.ghostrobotics.io

About Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics is the global leader in developing and deploying autonomous mobile robots capable of tackling the toughest industrial challenges. Our robots are equipped with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence, enabling automation in unstructured or hard-to-traverse spaces, from manufacturing facilities, power plants, and construction sites to warehouses and distribution centers. We have three robots in our portfolio: Spot®, a quadruped that conducts industrial inspections for enterprise asset management; Stretch®, a box-moving robot currently being deployed with logistics and retail customers; and Atlas®, our humanoid platform currently in development. For more information on our company and our technologies, please visit www.bostondynamics.com .

CONTACT: Michael Subhan, [email protected]

SOURCE Ghost Robotics