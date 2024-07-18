GHOST® Takes Workouts to New Heights With a Bigger & Better Version of GHOST Legend®

The New Pre-Workout Formula Means More Pumps, More Energy, More Focus*, More Grams per Serving

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a Legend, Always a Legend. GHOST®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, has revamped its fan-favorite pre-workout, GHOST LEGEND®. The updated formula now offers gym enthusiasts even more of what they need at a price that won't break the bank.

GHOST LEGEND® V4 is an absolute powerhouse, offering more pumps, more energy, more focus*, and more grams per serving than previous LEGEND formulas. With the same number of servings in each tub, the brand decreased the price while delivering even more of the epic ingredients workout enthusiasts know and love. The old V3 tub even fits inside a tub of GHOST LEGEND® V4! From sour to sweet, there is a flavor for every preference, including authentic flavor collabs like SOUR PATCH KIDS® "REDBERRY®," WARHEADS® "SOUR WATERMELON," SONIC® "CHERRY LIMEADE," WELCH'S® "GRAPE" and GHOST® owned flavors like "BLUE RASPBERRY" and "ORANGE CREAM."

"Since inception, we've loved the process of using feedback, new ingredient information, and availability to continually update and upgrade our products," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "This newest version of GHOST LEGEND® is our most complete pre-workout ever; bigger doses, bigger tub but amazingly a lower price. GHOST LEGEND® V4 is the best LEGEND we've ever put out, and it costs less than our day one 2016 edition. Considering inflation I don't think that's ever been done."

On Thursday, July 18, in honor of Sour Candy Day, GHOST® is offering a BOGO 50% off deal on SOUR PATCH KIDS® SKUs in the U.S., while international shoppers can redeem the same BOGO 50% deal on WARHEADS® SKUs. GHOST LEGEND® V4 will be available exclusively in-store at both GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe as well as online at ghostlifestyle.com for $39.99. To learn more about GHOST®, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.

About GHOST ®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.

