Ghost Tequila Creates the Largest Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita

It's a Ghost Spicy Summer

MIAMI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Tequila hosted a record-breaking evening on Saturday, May 4, 2024 to kick off the summer heat by creating the world's largest Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita. The talented Hector Acevedo and Manuel Picon of Cocktail Cartel Co. expertly mixed this margarita with precision and flair.

The towering cocktail glass, designed to mirror the Ghost logo, stood at an impressive 9.11 feet tall and boasted a capacity of 125 gallons, accommodating 45 gallons of liquid and 35 gallons of ice. That's equivalent to 120 750ml bottles of Ghost Tequila Blanco, 1,480 servings of the signature Perfectly Spicy™ cocktails, and a handful of substantial 10x10 ice blocks meticulously crafted by Carlos Leal of Mixology Ice.

Hosted by Grecia Lopez and elevated by the electrifying beats of renowned DJ IAMCHINO, the night brought together well-known names in the culinary scene. Guests indulged in delicious bites crafted by the visionary talents of Brad Kilgore, Soraya Caraccioli-Kilgore, and Chef Jose Mendin, The Wolf of Tacos, along with light bites by Dos Croquetas, and desserts by Night Owl Cookies. The event celebrated culinary excellence and showcased the innovation and creativity that defines Miami.

Ghost Tequila's Perfectly Spicy™ Margarita Recipe:

Ghost Blanco Tequila

Cold Pressed Pineapple

Ginger

Lime

Citrus Bitters

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime wheel & Rosemary

Ghost Tequila is available in all 50 states, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ghosttequila.com .

About Ghost Tequila

Made in Tequila, Guadalajara, Ghost Tequila is 100% blue agave with a pinch of ghost pepper essence. It delivers a quick hit of heat followed by a fruity, smooth finish. Created by bartenders for the bartender in everyone, it makes a perfectly balanced spiced cocktail every time.

