Ghost Train Brewing Company Releases 99 Calorie Light Lager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Train Brewing Company, located in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, has released a full-flavored, less filling 99 calorie Light Lager. Coming in at 4.0% ABV, and only 5 grams of carbs, this smooth, easy-drinking beer is great for long days at the pool, lake, beach, golf outings or as an everyday beer. A six-pack of the Ghost Train Light Lager retails for $7.99 and is currently available at retailers, restaurants and bars in Jefferson, Shelby, Calhoun, Etowah, Montgomery, Autauga, Lauderdale, Colbert, Walker and Chilton Counties with statewide release coming soon.