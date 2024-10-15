Ghost, Trusted Partner for the World's Best Brands and Retailers, Raises $40 Million Series C Led by L Catterton

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost, the B2B marketplace connecting the world's leading brands and retailers, today announced it has raised $40 million in Series C funding led by L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm, with participation from existing investors including USV, Cathay Innovation, Equal Ventures, and Eniac.

Ghost's tech-enabled marketplace provides a seamless digital experience to more than 6,000+ members on its platform, which include some of the world's most iconic brands and category-leading retailers in apparel, footwear, beauty, home goods, and beyond. Its proprietary platform serves as a one-stop solution for brands, allowing them to enter into new channels and geographies by connecting them with a broad range of vetted buyers around the world who are seeking access to both surplus and wholesale inventory. As a trusted partner, Ghost ensures sellers can maintain brand control and integrity, while developing relationships with hard-to-reach global partners. Ghost provides efficiency and certainty in moving large volumes at higher recovery values.

Since completing its Series B funding round in August 2023, Ghost has significantly scaled its platform through investments in infrastructure, AI, and international expansion.

"We are highly focused on advancing our mission to be the most trusted inventory solution for the world's best brands," said Josh Kaplan, Co-CEO of Ghost. "Ghost has continued to grow and expand our focus to be the true partner of choice for leading brands and retailers looking for efficient inventory management and channel opportunities. This investment from L Catterton – a world-class partner with relationships with some of the most beloved consumer brands globally – will allow us to build on our momentum and capitalize on a number of compelling product and geographic expansion opportunities."

"L Catterton's global network and deep expertise in retail, technology, and sustainable growth will significantly support our efforts to innovate and continue growing the Ghost ecosystem as we solve some of the largest pain points for our members," said Dee Murthy, Co-CEO of Ghost. "We are confident this partnership will allow us – and most importantly, our members – to unlock new opportunities while positioning Ghost for long-term success."

"Ghost's customers shared with us that they love the platform's user-friendly interface, advanced matching technology, and ability to maintain brand control over where their products end up," said Ian Friedman, Partner and Managing Director in L Catterton's Growth Fund. "After seeing such demonstrable customer love for Ghost as a trusted partner and high dependence on the platform, we had a strong desire to partner with the Ghost team to solve the massive pain points facing companies in managing surplus inventory and see tremendous opportunity ahead for the business."

About Ghost

Ghost is the world's leading B2B platform for brands and retailers to buy and sell surplus and wholesale inventory. The members-only marketplace solves the frustrations that have held back brands for far too long. By combining user-friendly technology with industry data, Ghost is shaping the future of retail and offering an all-in-one solution for buying and selling goods effortlessly.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $35 billion of equity capital and three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 275 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

Contacts:



Ghost

Helen Joel

[email protected]

L Catterton

Julie Hamilton

[email protected]

+1 203 742 5185

SOURCE L Catterton