Ghost VFX Opens Vancouver Based Studio And Names Gillian Pearson Studio Manager

President of Ghost VFX Tom Kendall said, "We feel very fortunate to welcome Gillian to our leadership team and have the utmost confidence in her abilities to establish the new facility as the area's go-to studio and recruit an exceptional team of Vancouver-based talent. Her industry expertise, knowledge and relationships are highly valued and will complement the global synergies our teams have been able to achieve in an ever-changing, dynamic industry."

During Pearson's extensive career in the entertainment industry, she has earned a well-regarded reputation for her skills in visual effects and as a leader for the next generation of VFX talent. Not only did she co-found the Lost Boys: School of VFX, a renowned visual effects college, but she is credited as VFX Producer on numerous highly acclaimed projects such as A+E/History's "Six" and two seasons of "Project Blue Book," and acted as Production Manager and Studio Manager at CoSA VFX for three seasons of Warner Bros TV/Fox's "Gotham," as well as feature films including, "The Conjuring 2," and "Foxcatcher."

Gillian Pearson commented on her new role as Vancouver Studio Manager, stating, "I'm very excited to have joined Ghost VFX, both for their exceptional creative quality and the great people and leadership. I look forward to the Vancouver studio becoming a valued member of the international group - a place where artists thrive, and amazing projects are made."

The Ghost VFX Studio in Vancouver is located at 2339 Columbia Street, Suite 200 Vancouver, BC V5Y 3Y3. For more information, visit Ghostvfx.com or contact [email protected]

About Ghost VFX

GHOST VFX (www.GhostVFX.com) is a full-service, visual effects house. For over twenty years, they have collaborated with the very best to create award-winning, innovative visual effects. With contributions to over two hundred feature films, television and interactive projects, GHOST VFX is home to a talented team of artists and production professionals around the world who make the impossible possible, fulfilling the dreams of clients and artists alike. Ghost VFX is part of Streamland Media group of companies and has locations in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, London, Manchester and Vancouver.

Media Contact: Pauline Avendano, [email protected], +1-626-354-8644

SOURCE Ghost VFX

Related Links

http://www.GhostVFX.com

