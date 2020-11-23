Ghost VFX Vancouver Welcomes New VFX Supervisor Eric Gambini

During Gambini's extensive career in the visual effects industry, he has earned a well-regarded reputation for his skills as a Visual Effects Supervisor as well as an On-set Supervisor. His projects, ranging from commercials to both episodics and features, have spanned across North America, Singapore, France, New Zealand and Australia. His experience with camera work, layout, and previsualization, along with his VFX plate and 2nd unit commercial directing experience, gives him an expert eye in planning shots with clients. Gambini's credits include Snowpiercer, Aquaman, Batwoman, Timeless, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and The Wolverine. His commercial work includes Canon, Bosch, Vaio, TurboTax and Lexus.

When asked about joining Ghost VFX, Eric Gambini comments, "The ever-growing demand of VFX in Vancouver will benefit from a well-established company like Ghost VFX. I am looking forward to adding my skillset to the talented group of artists at Ghost. Being a key part of this newly born branch is an exciting prospect, and I cannot wait to offer their 20+ years of expertise to the local market as well as collaborate with their international teams."

The Vancouver Ghost VFX studio is located at 2339 Columbia Street, Suite 200 in Vancouver, BC, V5Y 3Y3. For more information, visit Ghostvfx.com or contact [email protected].

About Ghost VFX

GHOST VFX (www.GhostVFX.com) is a full-service visual effects house with locations in Los Angeles, Copenhagen, London, Manchester, and Vancouver. For over twenty years, they have collaborated with the very best to create award-winning and innovative visual effects. With contributions to over one hundred features, episodics, and interactive projects, Ghost VFX is home to a talented roster of artists and production professionals. Ghost VFX believes in making the impossible possible, fulfilling the dreams of their clients and artists alike. Ghost VFX is part of Streamland Media's group of companies.

