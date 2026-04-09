GhostLap Expands, Preparing for Broader Racing Adoption in 2026

Motorsport performance platform used at the top level of North American Open-Wheel racing now expanding into new racing series in 2026

DAVIDSON, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GhostLap, the video performance platform revolutionizing how racing insights are captured and applied, today announced its expansion into broader motorsports markets following a successful 2025 season where it supported over 75% of the IndyCar paddock.

As the 2026 season progresses, GhostLap has become a critical tool in live race environments. By making performance differences immediately visible, the platform allows teams to pinpoint exactly where lap time is gained or lost - revealing braking points, racing lines, and corner-exit differences in seconds.

"In racing, small details decide everything," said Brian Boly, Founder at GhostLap. "We've moved past the era of sifting through speed traces on screens. Time is such a finite resource on busy race weekends and we've focused on helping teams see those performance gaps quickly and clearly, rather than spending hours examining data to reach questionable conclusions."

Building on its success at the top level of North American open-wheel racing, GhostLap is now engaging with teams and partners across new motorsport series.

GhostLap will be present at the Long Beach Grand Prix (April 17-19) as part of its continued efforts to introduce its approach to performance analysis to a wider set of teams and engineers.

As interest in the platform grows, GhostLap is taking a measured approach to expansion, working closely with a limited number of teams and series to ensure a high level of support and integration.

Head over to ghostlap.ai to schedule a demo of the product and learn how it can be applied to your racing series.

About GhostLap

GhostLap is a video performance analysis platform for motorsports that bridges the gap between raw data and driver intuition. Designed for the high-pressure environment of the pit box, GhostLap makes the invisible visible. GhostLap has over 15 years of combined experience in motorsports and is built by racers, for racers.

For more information, visit: www.ghostlap.ai

SOURCE GhostLap