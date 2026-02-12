GhostRanch Communications Ushers in New Leadership Era (And It's a Good One)

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GhostRanch Communications is kicking off its next chapter with new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Allie Wilson as Chief Executive Officer and Brit Laureys as Chief Operating Officer. Both women have worked at the creative agency for years and possess extensive industry knowledge. GhostRanch Communications founder Mikey Mioduski will transition to a more focused advisory role as owner, while the new leadership team continues championing the culture he built, where high standards in presentation design and client experience go hand in hand.

Allie Wilson, CEO of GhostRanch Communications Brit Laureys, COO of GhostRanch Communications

"Together, Allie and Brit are pure rocket fuel for GhostRanch," said Mioduski, who is based in Indiana. "They know this business, they know our people and together they embody what sets GhostRanch apart. I'm so excited to see them take the lead as we build what's next."

As CEO, Wilson leads GhostRanch's creative vision with a mix of strategic sharpness and artistic joy. She blends strategy, design thinking and visual storytelling into work that turns presentations into memorable experiences. Since she has been around since the beginning of GhostRanch, Allie is energized by the real-world impact the team's work has when the stakes are high.

"GhostRanch grew out of an advertising mindset that values big ideas, but it was our early days in tech and startups that taught us the importance of speed and flexibility in all that we do," said Wilson, who lives in Michigan. "Being part of building this scrappy, creative culture from our start as an agency makes stepping into this role even more exciting and incredibly meaningful."

As COO, Laureys keeps GhostRanch running like a well-oiled, creative machine: blending left-brain business and operational strategy with right-brain creative roots in design and production. Focused on evolving operational efficiencies and building scalable systems, she shapes the structure and culture that empowers a fully-remote team spanning 18 states and international markets to deliver exceptional work.

"Allie and I have always worked closely to balance vision and execution," said Laureys, who calls Oregon home. "Stepping into these new leadership roles together feels like a natural evolution, and we're committed to elevating GhostRanch with intention and impact."

GhostRanch Communications serves as the presentation design department for enterprise organizations that need to communicate at scale. From global stages and high-stakes events to analyst briefings, investor narratives, first-call sales decks, and internal communications, GhostRanch helps teams deliver consistent, on-brand storytelling across every audience and business unit—down to the last slide.

Operating as a fractional, senior-led partner, GhostRanch combines speed, rigor, and collaboration to handle massive presentation volume without dilution of quality or brand. Trusted by companies including Docusign, Oracle, AssetMark, RingCentral, Dine Brands, and many more, GhostRanch turns presentation chaos into a disciplined, dependable capability—delivered with a refreshingly human approach.

