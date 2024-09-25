'Ghosts of Tabor' Reaches $20M in Revenue + Combat Waffle Studios Reveal Chart-Topping VR Game's Retention Data

Combat Waffle CEO Scott Albright to appear on stage at Meta Connect 2024 to share how the studio has broken sales forecasts and engagement expectations with their debut title`

STOCKHOLM and VENICE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the early 2024 reveal that Ghosts of Tabor, VR's #1 extraction shooter, had reached $10 million in revenue in just 325 days on App Lab and Steam Early Access, Beyond Frames Entertainment and Combat Waffle Studios have confirmed today that the game's life-to-date revenue has doubled even faster. Following its official Meta Horizon Store debut in February and Pico in May, Ghosts of Tabor has now surpassed $20 million in total revenue, and has remained a top-selling title for Meta Quest gamers since launch.

"The success we're seeing with Ghosts of Tabor isn't just validation of its sticky core gameplay; it's also a testament to the team's dedication to continuously provide updates on features but also being reactive with implementing changes based on feedback from the community," said Maeva Sponbergs, Beyond Frames Entertainment's CMO and Head of Publishing. "It's a joy to see the game delivering on its promise over time, especially after seeing validation in the data. Ghosts of Tabor breaks the mold of what a standard session time in VR looks like by far, and has an outstanding average of more than 100 minutes spent per session from its first days in early access through today. Paired with an average of 160,000+ monthly active users last month alone, we see Ghosts of Tabor as a healthy proof point of what VR experiences can deliver with the right approach."

To date, Ghosts of Tabor has amassed 835,000 registered players and is currently seeing player engagement of 120 minutes per session as of its latest month. Perhaps speaking to the larger sense of engagement the game is seeing from players, Ghost of Tabor's Discord account has grown its community to 113,000 members, or nearly 14% of all registered players, resulting in the single largest VR shooter community on the platform. Combat Waffle Studios remains active with its community across multiple platforms, including Discord, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Reddit.

Scott Albright, CEO and founder of Combat Waffle Studios, attributes much of the game's ability to keep players coming back to the learnings they collected from the game's earliest players.

"App Lab was instrumental to our success with Ghosts of Tabor," said Albright. "Giving players access to our alpha helped us learn so much from the community, balancing technical priorities to deliver on the player experience they wanted most. While the App Lab ecosystem may have been retired this year, its spirit lives on with the early access tag on the Meta Horizon Store – and that's a tag we'll be applying to our next two titles, GRIM and Silent North, to ensure we're gathering all the best learnings again before their wider launches."

For those in attendance at Meta Connect this week, Scott Albright will be taking the stage Wednesday, September 25 at 4:00pm PDT to share the Ghosts of Tabor's journey to date with the XR development community in his presentation 'From Concept to Community Phenomenon - The Success Story of Ghosts of Tabor,' where he will discuss the approaches that he believes have been crucial to the game's ongoing traction with players.

Ghosts of Tabor is available on the Meta Quest Store, Steam VR, and Pico, and will arrive on PlayStation VR2 later this year. To learn more, follow Ghosts of Tabor on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord, or visit ghostsoftabor.com.

