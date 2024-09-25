GHOSTWORKS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY M40 CARBON FIBER VESSEL DESIGNED AND BUILT FOR COMMERCIAL AND MILITARY USE

HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghostworks is proud to announce the launch of its first M-Ship Co. legacy platform, the M40. Manufactured at unprecedented speed, the first M40 went from design to completed sea trials in six months. She arrived in Washington D.C last week to kick-off an East Coast tour to demonstrate her unique capabilities – future stops include Annapolis, Virginia Beach, Charleston, Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Keys.

Ghostworks M40 Bow View Ghostworks M40

"I am thrilled to have what I hope will be the new normal in naval design and DOD shipbuilding in my backyard," said Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan, in whose U.S. Congressional district Ghostworks is headquartered. "Having a chance to drive the boat it is easy to see how our military will benefit greatly from this incredible design. I am confident that Ghostworks' unique expertise in advanced materials and engineering from years in the yacht racing industry will provide incredible value to the DOD and U.S. taxpayers. A homegrown, woman-owned business that can shift the paradigm in this industry has been needed for a long time, and I'm proud to represent them."

Ghostworks is a Holland, Michigan based manufacturing firm boasting a world class team of boatbuilders, naval architects, designers, ocean engineers and subject matter experts. Rather than focusing on one type of vessel, the team, led by CEO Patricia "Brooke" Kerschbaumer, employs creative problem solving, disruptive innovation, and ingenuity to design elegant boats with exceptional utility. Use of advanced composite materials and technical expertise allow Ghostworks to produce the best-performing vessels available today with unparalleled performance and speed of delivery.

"The work that Ghostworks is doing is truly outstanding," said Congressman Jack Bergman of Michigan after a tour and demonstration of the M40 in Washington, D.C. last week. "They operate on the cutting edge of maritime technology for the good of our national defense and continue to produce impressive results in that field. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to observe their efforts firsthand and look forward to seeing what they accomplish next."

The M40 utilizes M-Hull technology invented by former US Deputy Secretary of State Charles "Chuck" Robinson and previously owned by his company M-Ship Co. The M-Hull platform was implemented in the M80 Stiletto, a prototype vessel launched almost two decades ago that is still in use by the United States Navy. Ghostworks connected with Robinson's daughter Heather Robinson in 2022. With a shared goal of revitalizing and making good use of her father's innovations, Ghostworks acquired an exclusive global license for the entirety of the M-Ship Co. intellectual property portfolio, including the M80 Stiletto. The M40 is the first of a new generation of Ghostworks M-Hull vessels.

Matt Osler, a Vice President at Ultra Maritime, recently attended a demonstration of the newly launched M40 on Lake Michigan and was not disappointed.

"Being a veteran in the marine industry both personally and professionally, I had never experienced the performance found on the M40 in my 25 years on the sea.," said Osler. "The stability and maneuverability was incomparable to other vessels I had driven before, and the engine was powered enough to reach top speeds rapidly and could turn at speed with minimal to no vessel heel. On top of the performance, the aesthetics were certainly a head turner to anyone lucky enough to watch us sailing past."

Ghostworks will be hosting limited previews and demonstrations of the M40 during her East Coast tour. To experience the Ghostworks difference in person please contact Patrick Coughlin, VP Business Development at [email protected].

