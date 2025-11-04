GHR Healthcare Names Daniel Matteson Chief Revenue Officer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GHR Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, today announced that Daniel Matteson has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Matteson brings a proven track record of driving revenue strategy and workforce innovation for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

As CRO, he will lead revenue operations and growth strategy, aligning client partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives to advance technology-enabled workforce solutions that strengthen hospitals' financial stability and clinical excellence.

Daniel Matteson, CRO, GHR Healthcare

Before joining GHR, Matteson served as Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Aya Healthcare, leading national teams that implemented flexible, data-driven staffing models. He spearheaded the Per Diem and Internal Resource Pool (IRP) divisions, deploying technology to create scalable programs ranked among the top five in the U.S. for performance and client satisfaction.

Recognized as an industry leader, Matteson has helped health systems reduce labor costs, improve operational efficiency, and expand access to clinical talent.

"Daniel's leadership and deep expertise in revenue strategy make him a tremendous addition to GHR," said John Quirk, CEO of GHR Healthcare. "His experience driving client partnerships and operational growth aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional staffing solutions and positive outcomes for healthcare providers and patients alike."

"I'm honored to join GHR Healthcare and work with healthcare leaders navigating an increasingly complex environment," said Matteson. "My goal is to understand health systems' financial and workforce realities and partner with them to drive stability, sustainability, and superior patient care."

About GHR Healthcare

GHR Healthcare is a premier healthcare staffing agency, providing short- and long-term workforce solutions across clinical and non-clinical disciplines. With over 30 years of experience, GHR is a trusted partner to healthcare organizations nationwide, delivering top-tier talent that drives operational excellence and enhances patient care.

