GHS Holdings Announces Launch of First BlocAid™ Antibacterial Gloves

BETHEL, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GHS Holdings announced the launch of BlocAid™ Gloves with Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Barrier Technology. BlocAid™ Gloves are specially designed and engineered with EcoZinc™, which is directly embedded and extruded into the recycled poly blend fiber to inhibit the growth and spread of harmful microbes. BlocAid™ seamless knit gloves are touch screen compatible and are developed and manufactured in the USA.

A sustainable environmental antimicrobial, antibacterial added layer of protection for a cleaner personal environment.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gloves. Combined with the mass quantity of discarded PPE and latex gloves pose an environmental hazard as well. GHS Holdings hopes to address the shortage of PPE and ease demand for medical grade latex gloves by providing an alternative antimicrobial solution for everyday workers and consumers.

BlocAid™ gloves are an ideal protective use for commuting to work, handling package deliveries, for school age children on buses or navigating hygiene protocols in classrooms and workplaces. BlocAid™ gloves add an additional level of protection to a person's daily routine while offering the advantage of being more environmentally conscious.

EcoZinc™ is incorporated into the fiber through an extruded yarn manufacturing process that gives BlocAid™ gloves self-cleaning properties and that enable the gloves to be re-used and washed multiple times without losing efficacy. Zinc is 'Generally Regarded as Safe' - GRAS by the FDA, can be ingested, and safely applied topically. The gloves are protective on all levels and are rated UPF 50+ (with an actual rating of 99.996% UVA / UVB 100% protection) daily usage.

The gloves will be available through major retail channels and at BlocAidgloves.com. The gloves will be available in five sizes: youth, women's and men's sizes.

Glove manufacturing veteran, Gary Schloss, CEO of GHS Holdings, has been working steadfast since April to bring this product to market as quickly as possible, "the objective is to leverage my 30+ years of expertise in glove making, to bring a solution-based product to help contain the spread of COVID-19, and provide an additional level of safety for family, friends, and community. Hands are a secondary source of contracting this virus. By practicing safe hand hygiene protocols, we can offer an added layer of protection for a cleaner personal environment."

About GHS Holdings and BlocAid Gloves:

GHS Holdings has a combined 30 years of experience in worldwide manufacturing and distribution of high-end performance gloves. GHS Holdings has the exclusive representation for BlocAid™ protective gloves designed and engineered with EcoZinc™ ECOZINC is patented with the USPTO. All products are made in the USA, with recycled poly fibers and shipped in recycled material packaging. BlocAidglove.com

Media Contact: Beth Cochran | [email protected] | 406.579.7909

