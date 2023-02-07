GHS Partners With OMNICOMMANDER to Develop a World-Class Digital Branch Experience

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER INC. has partnered with GHS Federal Credit Union to transform their previous website into a modern, mobile-responsive digital branch with a unique design that prioritizes financial literacy.

GHS FCU logo

As an industry leader in credit union marketing, OMNICOMMANDER provides partners full-service access to marketing solutions, customizable products and services, and award-winning website design tailored for financial institutions seeking to enhance their visitors' experience. Their goal is to transform clients' websites into fully functioning digital branches.

"I'm really excited about the launch of GHS FCU's new digital branch," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO at OMNICOMMANDER. "The team led by Shawn completely understands what is important to their members. This was a dream implementation because the credit union had a clear vision of what they wanted, and it was centered around user experience. Partners like GHS FCU make coming to work fun."

GHS wanted to build brand awareness and establish itself as a pillar of its community through financial literacy. OMNICOMMANDER's cutting-edge web design transformed their website into a digital branch through features that offer a frictionless online banking experience. With integrated educational content, a live chat feature, advanced calculators, and a custom blog page, GHS can provide complete support to their digital branch visitors.

The site is complex and specially developed, comprising microsites within itself, and checked thoroughly for accessibility issues. OMNICOMMANDER's accessibility team even offered 1-on-1 training in ADA compliance and PDFs to GHS employees. OMNICOMMANDER and GHS have an ongoing commitment to making their web content accessible. All of this is done with the best interest of the members in mind.

"OMNICOMMANDER made the process of launching our new website easy and worry-free," said Shawn Wolbert, CEO of GHS FCU. "Their team managed the project efficiently and made our wildest dreams come true with our members' user experience. I know when it comes to ADA compliance and cybersecurity, they are making sure our credit union is safe. OMNICOMMANDER is amazing!"

For questions about digital branch transformation, please contact OMNICOMMANDER .

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions focused on the credit union industry. For the first time in history, credit unions now can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their digital branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem - including adaptable online forms, a car buying solution, an ATM locator, an appointment scheduler, and live-agent chat support - all powered by a team that exceedingly understands the needs of credit union members. In addition to world-class service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit omnicommander.com .

About GHS FCU

For over 80 years and counting, GHS Federal Credit Union has been serving the communities of Broome, Chenango, and Tioga Counties of New York, providing individuals and businesses with financial services and a personal experience that contributes toward building 'the relationship of a lifetime.' Founded in 1940, GHS Federal Credit Union was established by state hospital employees to offer lower loan rates and higher dividends for participating staff. While their mission to provide competitive financial products has remained unchanged, they have grown tremendously in their efforts to make financial wellness and stability more attainable. To learn more, please visit ghsfcu.com .

