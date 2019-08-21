ghSMART Named #1 Firm by Vault in Three Categories in its Annual Rankings of Best Consulting Firms to Work For

Vault reported, "The employees at ghSMART that responded to our annual survey hold their colleagues in such high esteem that we'd be remiss not to highlight the firm's culture as a crucial differentiator. While consultants at most firms are quick to lavish praise on the people they work with, hearing one ghSMART insider describe their coworkers as the 'most accomplished, good-hearted, and enjoyable team on the planet' speaks volumes to the caliber of talent ghSMART hires."

Dionne Hosten, a Partner at ghSMART and member of the firm's Management Committee, said, "I have worked at other top firms before joining ghSMART. I can tell you that not one of them has the special culture of freedom, meritocracy, transparency, teamwork, and positivity of ghSMART."

ghSMART's Managing Partner Randy Street added, "I have been at the firm for 15 years. These kind words and rankings from Vault are flattering and we are honored to be recognized in this way. At the same time, they don't surprise me. Our colleagues are amazing—consultants, functional leaders, and staff members. Amazing people make amazing companies. When you combine meaningful and fulfilling work with attractive compensation and work/life balance, as well as a supportive, collaborative environment, you end up with a culture of highly-committed colleagues and clients."

The Vault report stated, "As for the quality of the work, ghSMART specializes in management and leadership advisory and boasts an impressive portfolio of clients. Consultants work closely with C-suite leaders at client organizations, collaborating with key decision-makers to maximize their impact on critical talent and leadership decisions. The stakes are high and the work is as rewarding as it is challenging. The high level of exposure to executive clients carries a tremendous level of responsibility. This is not the place to learn the basics of consulting; ghSMART needs its people to enter the firm with a solid foundation. But you will deepen and expand your skills through hands-on learning, in an apprentice/mentor culture with fantastic colleagues and energizing work."

ghSMART Founder & Chairman Dr. Geoff Smart said, "We are aspiring to build the very best firm in the world. That goes for colleagues and for clients. It's not any one thing that makes ghSMART special; there are thousands of small things that give people the confidence that ghSMART will help them succeed."

Vault quoted a colleague of ghSMART who anonymously summarized their experience at the firm: "Ridiculous positive client impact while enjoying a fulfilling career with the most amazingly talented team."

About ghSMART: ghSMART is a leadership advisory firm. Forbes named ghSMART to its list of "Best Management Consulting Firms" for the past three years. Harvard Business School has published two case studies on the firm as a pioneer in the leadership advisory business. Firm leaders authored some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com. Qualified candidates are encouraged to contact recruiting@ghsmart.com to schedule a career discussion.

About Vault.com: According to its website, Vault is best known for its influential rankings, ratings, and reviews on thousands of top employers. The data used to compile these rankings and reviews are collected and verified through directed surveys of active employees and enrolled students. Information about the 2020 Vault Consulting rankings is available here. All of ghSMART's rankings are available here.

