ghSMART Tops Vault's Annual Study of Best Consulting Firms in Fourteen Categories

For the second year, ghSMART secured the top position in Compensation, Hours in the Office, and Selectivity. Additionally, the company has consistently held the #1 spot for Client Interaction (sixth year), Level of Challenge (fifth year), and overall Satisfaction (fifth year). Rounding out the #1 rankings, the firm earned top honors in "Best Boutique Firm" (for the fourth consecutive year), Promotion Policies, Internal Mobility, and five Diversity categories, including Overall Diversity and Diversity for Women.

Beyond the individual categories, ghSMART was awarded the #4 spot in the overall "Vault Consulting 50" rating, the definitive industry list of best consulting firms; ghSMART jumped up two spots to #4, joining Bain and BCG in the top five.

ghSMART is the industry-defining global leadership advisory firm where team members help CEOs and boards develop winning executive teams and make high-stakes leadership decisions. "Freedom, generosity, and gratitude are some markers of culture you don't often see in industry-leading firms," said Chairman and Founder Geoff Smart. "But we believe the most talented, diverse, goodhearted people in the world want to work at a firm where they can make a meaningful client impact every day, learn from caring colleagues, and have a life!"

President Jeff McLean said: "Last year, when many of our peer consulting firms cut investments and downsized, we maintained our commitment to our values, including supporting our team first, which positions us well to continue serving clients in an exceptional manner. We believe it is a great honor to support our colleagues and to partner with our clients. I'm proud that we have lived those values, and the Vault rankings reflect that."

Chief People Officer Pam Keenan Fritz added: "We are thrilled to see the continued recognition through Vault for the quality of professional life at ghSMART. Through the last year we have seen our team energized by the combination of exceptional high impact work, industry leading clients, and the impressively high caliber of our colleagues. Having the right talent has never been more important, and we are excited to continue to grow the firm from this strong cultural foundation."

The world's most effective leadership advisors, ghSMART was founded on the idea that leadership is the most important force for good. Today, ghSMART is the trusted advisor to F500 and non-profit CEOs, boards and large private equity investors. Using the art of advising and the science of leadership intelligence, consultants help clients build and develop powerful, diverse teams that work better and win quicker, achieving their business goals and personal aspirations. Rigorous assessments coupled with analytics serves as the basis for work that ranges from CEO succession, portfolio performance and board effectiveness to leadership selection and development.

Firm leaders authored some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

To see the full Vault rankings, please visit ghSMART's listing at https://vault.com/company-profiles/management-strategy/ghsmart. For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com or connect on LinkedIn.

