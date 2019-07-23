GHSP Expands Leadership With New Marketing Director

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GHSP, a global supplier in the automotive and high-end appliance industries, announced today the hiring of sales and marketing veteran John Major as the company's first-ever marketing director. Major joins GHSP's transformed leadership team that now includes four new positions added over the past year.

GHSP restructured the executive management team – adding a chief technology officer, presidents of operations in North American and China, a general counsel, and now, a marketing director – as a catalyst for new market innovations and growth domestically and internationally. With more than 20 years experience leading marketing and communications efforts, Major brings diverse experience and transformative solutions to help propel the new future of GHSP.

"John is a proven and trusted leader who understands how to link our customers to our strategy," said Tom Rizzi, GHSP CEO. "I look forward to working with him and our entire leadership team to continue driving the business forward as we pursue the next phase of our evolution as a global supplier."

Throughout his career, Major has brought strategic and innovative change to companies resulting in significant revenue growth.

"I'm honored to join a company that not only invests in their business, but also in their community and their people," Major said. "GHSP is a company on the move, and I'm looking forward to helping the team grow in strategic ways in the markets we serve, while continuing to explore and expand into new markets."

The leadership changes at GHSP are in support of the company's global business strategy and this new, dedicated marketing resource will complement the dedicated innovation team resources (people and facilities), which are leading the company's efforts as a first-mover in the new technologies and product ideation in the automotive and premium appliance spaces.

About GHSP

GHSP is a privately-owned company based in Grand Haven, Mich., that specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control systems and technology solutions primarily for the automobile and high-end appliance industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses that focus on highly technical skills to deliver engineered solutions. Learn more at GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.

CONTACT

Erin Vanderklok

Marketing Specialist

(616) 847-7041

vanderke@ghsp.com

SOURCE GHSP

Related Links

http://www.ghsp.com

