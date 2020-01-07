GHSP Shifts Into High Gear With Breakthrough Home and Auto Technologies at CES 2020

GHSP's 2020 lineup includes an inductive cooktop with an integrated OLED display, an interior control system for Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles, and the debut of the company's grēnlite™ brand of UV-C products to reduce harmful pathogens in emergency vehicles, ride shares and a wide variety of other home and automotive environments.

The innovative product lineup is the latest capstone on a decade of rapid growth at GHSP, which has seen the company evolve from a traditional mechanical auto parts supplier to a leading innovator in smart automotive and home appliance control systems. That growth has fueled a series of recent moves, from a new executive leadership team, to further expansion in international markets, and the company's announcement that it is opening a new, 140,000-square-foot headquarters in Holland, Michigan, in the first quarter of 2020.

"These products demonstrate GHSP's continued commitment to transform the way people interact at home and on the go," said Marc Smeyers, GHSP's chief technology officer. "As a global provider of advanced control systems integration supplier for homes and vehicles, we are focused on creating intuitive and multi-functional products that help make everyday tasks safer, easier and worry-free."

Induction cooktop. The innovative cooktop features a proprietary transparent thermal barrier, an intuitive user interface, and RFID food recognition technology in collaboration with Inductive Intelligence®. The cooktop also offers entertainment opportunities such as video content and cooking aids. The cooktop incorporates unique technologies such as removable wireless control knobs and cooking surface temperature monitoring to provide a safe and responsive cooking experience.



The GHSP multifunction controller is the first of its kind for Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous vehicles. One dial, supported by touch screen display, consolidates console controls into one ergonomic and easy-to-use control. The Rotary multifunction control will operate in both autonomous and manual driving modes and features an emergency vehicle controller hidden in plain sight for quick access. During autonomous driving mode, the dial controls multiple functions on the touch screen, such as HVAC, NAVI, and Audio. During manual driving mode, the dial is pulled up by hand to reveal a joystick that provides manual vehicle operation for emergency situations. grēnlite™. The line of programmable, intelligent, and safe UV-C products utilizes industry-leading UV Angel® technology to monitor and treat the surfaces and air in vehicles for harmful pathogens. The products have a variety of health, safety, and connectivity applications, including the emergency, commercial, mass transit, and shared mobility spaces. At CES, GHSP will display a grēnlite™ system in a Ford Transit designed as a ride share vehicle. The vehicle features an Inductive Intelligence® wireless charging station and a snack dispenser in addition to the grēnlite disinfecting system.

GHSP's product lineup at CES will be located at booth 3111 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

