Ghurka and Professional Athlete Collin Sexton Partner to Create a Limited-Edition Ghurka X Collin Sexton for the Luxury Traveler

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury leather goods brand Ghurka announced the launch of a new partnership with professional basketball player Collin Sexton to produce the limited-edition Ghurka X Collin Sexton. This new line mixes together classic elegance and Ghurka's legendary construction with modern highlights that reflect Collin's personal touch.

Ghurka

Each of the three bags in the collection feature exquisite black leather embossed with his name and the "Move with a Purpose" messaging. The collection includes the legendary Express No. 2, produced by Ghurka for over 40 years. It's a standard of luxury travel, designed with classic style and old-world craftsmanship. It also features the Cavalier I No. 96 duffel bag, a perfectly shaped bag that's ideal for short trips. Rounding out the collection is the Dopp No. 31, a gorgeous toiletry bag with a flexible body and water and stain resistant lining.

"I'm very pleased to partner with Ghurka and create this line that reflects my singular focus on success," said Sexton. "From childhood through my early playing days, my parents always pushed me to 'move with a purpose", a philosophy that guides everything I do on and off the court. This encouraged me to work with Ghurka to create a bag that's perfect for fellow adventure seekers and bold thinkers, who want to be better today than they were the day before"

A standout professional basketball player, Sexton averages 25.1 points per game, placing him in the elite top 15 scorers in the league. The 6'1" guard was named to the All-Rookie team in 2019, and followed up his freshman campaign with a stellar Sophomore season, which garnered a Rising Stars Game selection. At only 22 years old, Sexton is poised for a lengthy and impactful All Star-level career.

"We're thrilled to bring Collin on board to shape the design of our new Ghurka X Collin Sexton," said Anna Latkovic, Chief Marketing Officer at Ghurka. "His bold style and passion on the court transfers to his love of fashion and eagerness to dive into the creative process. This collection brings some fresh looks to three of our most popular and iconic bags that are perfect for the traveler that demands the absolute best."

