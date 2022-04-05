GHX Announces Upcoming GHX Summit 2022 Highlights

In-Person Event to Feature Immersive Summit Central Experience; Educational Sessions; GHXcellence Award Celebration and More

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced additional details of its annual GHX Summit 2022, taking place May 9 - 12, 2022 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. This marks the 22nd consecutive year of uniting healthcare stakeholders – providers, suppliers, distributors and GPOs – across all levels of the organization, from the C-suite to individual contributors, during four days of learning, collaborating and networking.

"Summit offers a unique opportunity for the industry to gather together to share best practices and lessons learned as we collectively work to create a future where affordable, quality care is possible," said Bruce Johnson, president and CEO, GHX. "Our attendees will learn from and network with leading organizations that share the belief that data, insights and innovative solutions can help simplify the patient-centered business of healthcare to improve outcomes."