GHX Opens Early Registration for Annual Summit and Nominations for GHXcellence Awards

The three-day event will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring C. Ann Jordan, J.D., CEO of HFMA and Travis Mills, U.S. Army Retired Staff Sergeant as keynote speakers

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced the opening of early registration for its flagship annual event, the GHX Summit, and the call for nominations for the 2025 GHXcellence Awards. GHX Summit 2026 will take place May 11-14, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, bringing together healthcare supply chain leaders to explore new strategies, innovations and partnerships shaping the future of healthcare. Attendees who register early can save $600 per registration through February 7, 2026.

GHX Summit 2026 Themes: Resiliency, Digital Transformation, Clinical Integration and Innovation

GHX Summit brings together healthcare professionals – from providers and suppliers to distributors – spanning executive level to frontline specialists. The three-day event provides a uniquely collaborative setting to exchange best practices, celebrate success stories and learn from organizations making meaningful progress in solving healthcare's toughest challenges. Attendees will also experience innovation in action, exploring emerging use cases that demonstrate how AI is transforming the healthcare supply chain.

"GHX Summit has always been more than a conference - it's a movement of leaders shaping the future of healthcare," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, President and CEO of GHX. "This year, we're coming together to reimagine what resiliency, intelligence and human connection can achieve when powered by technology and shared purpose."

This year's Summit will be brought to life through nine new learning tracks centered on four key themes: resiliency, digital transformation, clinical integration and innovation. Across all tracks, participants will examine how predictive analytics, cloud technology and data-driven strategies can help mitigate challenges such as supply volatility and labor shortages. The program will also highlight the power of partnerships and digital enablement in creating a more resilient, connected supply chain that can better support efforts to improve patient outcomes.

Summit 2026 Keynotes: Courage, Leadership and the Future of Healthcare

GHX Summit has long served as a platform for bold ideas and inspiring voices who challenge conventions and spark new possibilities across the healthcare ecosystem. The 2026 keynote lineup features three dynamic leaders whose experiences embody courage, innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

President and CEO, GHX C. Ann Jordan, J.D., President and CEO, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)

Travis Mills, Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant

Join Us at GHX Summit 2026

To learn more about GHX Summit 2026 and reserve your spot, visit the website at www.ghxsummit.com.

The GHXcellence Awards: Recognizing Healthcare's Most Impactful Innovators

The GHXcellence Awards program honors healthcare leaders and organizations who are redefining what's possible in the business of healthcare – advancing innovation, reducing costs, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the quality of patient care. Nominations are due byFriday, January 23, 2026. Winners will be announced at GHX Summit 2026.

"The GHXcellence Awards honor the people and organizations proving what's possible when innovation and compassion come together," said Tina Vatanka Murphy. "Their work reminds us that every advancement in healthcare begins with a simple but powerful idea—to make care better for the patient and families we serve together."

More information about the GHXcellence Awards, including a full list of categories, criteria and selection committee members, can be found at www.ghx.com/awards/ghxcellence.

About GHX

Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is reimagining how healthcare works by powering a more intelligent, resilient and connected supply chain. Through AI-driven automation, cloud-based solutions and intelligent decision support, GHX helps healthcare organizations increase operational agility, reduce unnecessary spend and improve outcomes. For more than 25 years, GHX has been a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem—from providers and suppliers to distributors and government agencies—working to remove billions in waste and strengthen the economic foundation of care delivery. Learn more about GHX's platform and insights at www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.

