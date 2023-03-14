GHX Recognizes North America's 2022 Best 50 Healthcare Providers for Supply Chain Excellence

Annual List Honors Health System Supply Chains for Outstanding Operational Performance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced its list of the Best 50 supply chains for 2022, which recognizes the top performing hospitals and health systems in North America. These 50 distinguished provider organizations are standard-bearers for the industry, improving operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation and innovation. This year's recipients will be honored at the 2023 GHX Summit taking place May 9 -12, 2023 at the Hilton Chicago.

"To earn Best 50 status, these leaders demonstrated their commitment to achieving the highest levels of efficiency within the hospital supply chain," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "Organizations like these understand that stronger, more resilient supply chain operations are critical to the success of healthcare organizations and their ability to deliver affordable, quality patient care for all. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

Best 50 honorees are selected from more than 4,100 provider organizations connected to the GHX digital trading platform. Top performing organizations are identified and ranked based on key supply chain metrics such as purchasing volume, exception rates, exchange utilization and number of trading partner connections during the 2022 calendar year.

The 2022 GHX Best 50 award recipients are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Allina Health ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Aspirus, Inc. ( Wausau, Wis. )

) Baptist Health ( Little Rock, Ark. )

) Blanchard Valley Health System ( Findlay, Ohio )

) Catholic Health (Buffalo, N . Y .)

Y Cedars-Sinai ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

) Children's of Alabama ( Birmingham, Ala. )

( ) Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula ( Monterey, Calif. )

( ) El Camino Health ( Mountain View, Calif. )

Greater Baltimore Medical Center ( Baltimore, Md .)

Hackensack Meridian Health ( Hackensack , N . J .)

N J Lehigh Valley Health Network ( Allentown, Pa. )

Loma Linda University Health ( Loma Linda, Calif. )

Loma Los Angeles County Department of Health Services ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

) MedStar Health ( Baltimore , Md .)

Md Mercy ( Chesterfield, Mo .)

MetroHealth System ( Cleveland, Ohio )

Michigan Medicine ( Ann Arbor, Mich .)

Mohawk Medbuy Corporation ( Burlington, Ontario )

MultiCare Health System ( Tacoma, Wash. )

NYC Health + Hospitals ( New York , N . Y .)

, N Y NYU Langone Health ( New York , N . Y .)

N Y Parkland Health ( Dallas, Texas )

) Riverside Health System ( Newport News, Va .)

Rush University Medical Center ( Chicago, Ill. )

Medical Center ( ) RWJBarnabas Health ( Oceanport , N . J .)

Oceanport N J San Antonio Regional Hospital ( Upland, Calif. )

) Scripps Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

) Seattle Children's ( Seattle, Wash. )

) St Luke's Health System ( Boise, Idaho )

) Summa Health Systems ( Akron, Ohio )

) Tampa General Hospital ( Tampa, Fla. )

General Hospital ( ) TMC Health ( Tucson , Ariz .)

Ariz Trinity Health Corporation ( Livonia, Mich. )

) UAB Medicine Enterprise ( Birmingham, Ala. )

) UC Davis Health ( Sacramento, Calif. )

) UC Irvine Health ( Irvine, Calif. )

) UC San Diego Health ( San Diego, Calif. )

) UCLA Health ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

) UCSF Health ( San Francisco, Calif. )

) UF Health Shands ( Gainesville, Fla. )

) UNC Health ( Chapel Hill, N.C. )

) United Health Services ( Binghamton, N.Y. )

) University of Utah Health ( Salt Lake City, Utah )

Health ( ) UVA Health ( Charlottesville, Va. )

) UW Medicine - Harborview Medical Center ( Seattle, Wash. )

) UW Medicine - University of Washington Medical Center ( Seattle, Wash. )

Medical Center ( ) Vanderbilt University Medical Center ( Nashville, Tenn. )

Medical Center ( ) Virginia Mason Franciscan Health ( Seattle, Wash. )

) Yale New Haven Health System ( New Haven, Conn. )

GHX recently announced the all-new Supply Chains of Distinction Award, starting with the 2023 performance year. Today's supply chains have evolved to become more automated, data-driven and broader reaching, giving rise to a set of universally accepted "perfect order" metrics that more accurately measure organizational performance. Accordingly, GHX will sunset the GHX Best 50 Award rankings and incorporate perfect order metrics as the foundation for the new Supply Chains of Distinction Award.

More information on the new Supply Chains of Distinction Award can be found here: https://www.ghx.com/awards/best-50/sunset-faq/ .

About GHX:

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

Media Contact:

Abi Blanchard

[email protected]

SOURCE GHX