GI Alliance Expands Houston Market with Gastroenterology Consultants

"Houston is one of the fastest growing markets in the nation and Gastroenterology Consultants is one of the largest private GI practices in the area," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Joining GI Alliance will provide necessary infrastructure for the group's continued success and allows GI Alliance to better meet the needs of Houston-area patients."





"GI Alliance's focus closely aligns with our goal of providing high-quality, patient-focused, low-cost care," said Nat Bala, M.D., Gastroenterology Consultants. "This partnership provides us with immediate access to operational efficiencies, so we can focus on better serving our patients."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with over 670 independent physicians operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

