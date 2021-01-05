GI Alliance Expands Service Offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, one of the nation's leading independent gastroenterology service organizations, announced a partnership today with Cleburne Endoscopy Center ("CEC") in Cleburne, TX, located 35 miles south of downtown Fort Worth. In addition to this ASC partnership, Dr. Yevgeniy Ostrinsky will join the GI Alliance. GI Alliance represents more than 800 total providers nationally, including over 430 gastroenterologists and physicians and 380 advanced practice providers and has ownership in 9 GI centers.

Opened in 2016, CEC provides care to the expanding southwest rural DFW market. GI Alliance, in conjunction with Dr. Ostrinsky, plans to recruit new physicians to the area over the next two years.

"I am excited to join GI Alliance. I look forward to the opportunity to work collaboratively with my colleagues who share my commitment to providing best in class GI care. Over the past few years, we have faced changes in healthcare that allow us to better care for our patients and meet their increasing needs with the support of a larger organization," said Dr. Ostrinsky.

"GI Alliance is pleased to welcome Dr. Ostrinsky and CEC," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "We believe this partnership aligns well with our commitment to provide and expand high-quality, cost-effective GI care to all areas of Texas."

Dr. Kumar Gutta, President of Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, GI Alliance's partner practice in the South Central region, said "Teaming up with CEC allows us to provide additional resources to patients in this rapidly growing community."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to improve the quality of care for patients.

