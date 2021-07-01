GI Alliance Further Expands in Intermountain West with Utah Gastroenterology

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, announced expansion into Utah through a partnership with Utah Gastroenterology. GI Alliance now represents over 1,000 providers, including over 580 gastroenterologists across ten states.

For over 20 years, Utah Gastroenterology has provided comprehensive, compassionate, personal digestive care to patients throughout the state of Utah. With a team of 19 GI-trained physicians and five advanced practice providers, Utah Gastroenterology has grown to become the largest provider of high-quality, lower-cost, independent GI care in the state. UT Gastroenterology has convenient locations in Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Draper, Riverton, St. George, West Jordan, Cottonwood, Millcreek, Murray, and Sandy.

"It is a privilege to welcome the physicians, practitioners, and staff of Utah Gastroenterology. We continue to look for opportunities to strategically partner with those we believe are the highest-quality practices and are committed to providing comprehensive GI care that meets our standards of excellence. Utah is currently the fastest-growing state in the nation, increasing patient demand for quality GI services. We look forward to supporting their commitment to service the expanding patient base in Utah," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance.

D. Brad Trowbridge, M.D., President of Utah Gastroenterology, said, "We are excited to work with our respected colleagues at GI Alliance. We share their commitment to providing best-in-class care, elevating the patient experience, and ensuring physicians maintain the leading voice in the organization's growth. We look forward to working closely with them as we continue to expand our practice and service offering to our patients."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists in 10 states. GI Alliance now operates in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. In addition, GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

