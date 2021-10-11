GI Alliance Further Expands into Florida with Gastroenterology Associates of Florida

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, announced expansion into Florida through a partnership with Gastroenterology Associates of Florida. GI Alliance now represents 1,200 providers, including more than 600 gastroenterologists across 11 states.

Gastroenterology Associates of Florida has been providing comprehensive patient care in gastroenterology, hepatology, and endoscopy in Palm Beach County for over 30 years. With a team of 8 GI-trained physicians and three advanced practice providers, Gastroenterology Associates of Florida has grown to become a significant provider of high-quality, lower-cost, independent GI care in the state. Gastroenterology Associates of Florida has three locations serving Wellington, Boynton Beach, Atlantis, Jupiter, and the Palm Beaches.

"We are pleased to welcome such a high-quality group to GI Alliance. The physicians and staff of Gastroenterology Associates of Florida will be a great addition to our organization," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This partnership expands GI Alliance's southeastern footprint consistent with our national strategy. We are excited about the future."

Seth Steinberg, M.D., President of Gastroenterology Associates of Florida, said, "By combining our resources with GI Alliance, we will be able to continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care and offer an expanded portfolio of services. We looked at several opportunities to partner, and we are confident that GI Alliance is the best fit for our practice. Together, through our shared commitment to our patients, we will continue to lead the way in improving GI Care in Florida and the Southeast."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists in 11 states. GI Alliance now operates in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. In addition, GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

