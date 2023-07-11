GI Alliance Partners with Coastal Digestive Care Center

GI Alliance Expands Connecticut Footprint with New London GI Ambulatory Surgery Center

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --A GI Alliance, the nation's premier gastroenterology management organization, is expanding its Connecticut footprint through a partnership with Coastal Digestive Care Center. This partnership is a joint venture with four Connecticut Gastroenterology (CTGI) physician owners. These physicians and their CTGI colleagues will continue to provide care at this location.

The GI-focused ambulatory surgery center "ASC" includes 2 endoscopy suites and is the first ASC partnership for GI Alliance in Connecticut. GI Alliance partnered with CTGI in January of 2023, the largest independent gastroenterology practice in the state.

"With the addition of Coastal Digestive Care Center, GI Alliance now fully supports our GI patient's continuum of care in the greater Connecticut market," said James Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "This acquisition complements our existing CTGI partnership."

"It is a natural fit for Coastal Digestive Care Center and their four CTGI physician owners to partner with GI Alliance," said Jeffry Nestler, M.D., CTGI President. "This partnership creates access to GI Alliance's network of operational support functions providing an immediate positive impact."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, and Connecticut. GI Alliance-managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

