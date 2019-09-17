GI Alliance Partners with Southeast Texas Gastroenterology Associates, Expanding Gastroenterology Presence in Texas

Joe Holland, M.D., a founding partner of SETGA, said, "We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative group of like-minded physicians. Joining GI Alliance allows us to maintain the patient-first commitment to quality that has defined our practice for decades, while reaping the benefits of a scaled, gastroenterologist-led management organization that brings tremendous operational support and resources for growth."

Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance, said, "Healthcare happens at a local level. Regardless of how large GI Alliance is now or becomes in the future, what really matters is the personal impact our physicians make within their medical communities. In partnering with SETGA, we continue our mission to expand our presence in Texas and surrounding states while we also develop our national footprint."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led, GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 220 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois. GI practices, such as Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC) and Illinois Gastroenterology Group (IGG), that that have joined the GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for GI practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and continuously improve the quality of care delivered to patients.

