GI Innovation-LaNova Medicines Signs MOU for GI-102 + ADC Pancreatic Cancer Combination Therapy

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Innovation (KQ:358570) announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LaNova Medicines (LaNova) for the development of GI-102 and ADC pancreatic cancer combination therapy.

This MOU was held on January 15th, local time, during JP Morgan Healthcare Conference (San Francisco, USA).

From the left, Rhee Byung-geon, Chairman and CEO of GI Innovation, Dr. Crystal Quin, CEO of LaNova Medicines, and Jang Myoung-ho, CSO of GI Innovation. (Source: GI Innovation)

The two companies have been conducting combination therapy study of the immuno-oncology drug GI-102 and ADC LM-302 targeting Claudin18.2 and recently observed excellent anticancer activity in a preclinical pancreatic cancer model.

Both substances are in the clinical stage. GI-102 has completed phase 1 clinical trial in the US and Korea and can quickly enter phase 2. LM-302 is currently in phase 3 clinical trial for 3L and above gastric cancer in China. Pancreatic cancer has no approved immunotherapy, and the only approved treatment is a chemotherapy cocktail, but its treatment efficacy is low and its toxicity is high. Through this agreement, both companies will conduct clinical trial targeting patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Myoung Ho Jang, CSO said, "We are delighted to be conducting a combination study with LaNova, which is recognized by global pharma companies. LaNova's ADC, which directly destroys tumor cells to increase the response rate, and GI-102, which can enhance immune memory to increase overall survival, are expected to be a combination therapy that can change the pancreatic cancer treatment paradigm."

"GI-102 exemplifies GI Innovation's robust R&D capabilities in immunotherapy. We are excited to explore its combination with LaNova's Claudin18.2 ADC, LM-302, which holds the potential to provide a novel therapeutic option for pancreatic cancer patients" Dr. Crystal Qin, LaNova CEO emphasized.

About GI Inovation

GI Innovation, a KOSDAQ-listed biotech, pioneers fusion protein drugs for cancer and allergies. Since 2017, it secured $230 million through funding rounds, IPO, and licensing deals for preclinical and clinical assets. Leveraging global partnerships for rapid development, the leading programs include immuno-oncology assets GI-101, subcutaneous form GI-102, and anti-allergy asset GI-301, metabolic immuno-oncology asset GI-108 alongside other innovative programs.

SOURCE GI Innovation