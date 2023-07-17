GI Partners Announces the Acquisition of a Majority Interest in a Hyperscale Data Center Portfolio in the Midwest from Digital Realty Trust

News provided by

GI Partners

17 Jul, 2023, 16:10 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners, a leading private alternatives investment firm, has announced the acquisition of a 65% interest in the ownership of two hyperscale data centers in Elk Grove Village, IL in partnership with Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). GI Partners is making the investment on behalf of its Essential Tech + Science Fund (GI Partners ETS Fund LP, the "ETS Fund"), the firm's open-ended core-plus fund. The properties are over 90% occupied, primarily by investment-grade customers, and provide significant connectivity both to the Midwest region and nationally.

In conjunction with the transaction, Digital Realty Trust has retained a 35% interest and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of the properties. The two properties have approximately 67 megawatts of IT capacity, serving a mix of hyperscale, enterprise and carrier customers.

"We are excited to announce the formation of a joint venture with one of the leading data center operators in the world and a company that GI Partners helped launch in 2001," said Rick Magnuson, Founder and Executive Managing Director at GI Partners. "We look forward to our renewed partnership with Digital Realty and growing these assets alongside their team."

John Sheputis, Managing Director and Head of the ETS Fund, said, "These properties were designed to serve today's increased dense computer customer requirements and have been exceptionally maintained by a world-class team." Rahul Chandiok, Principal, added, "The properties are able to provide efficient, high-density solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning deployments while also providing low-latency connectivity to the Midwest market and to other major data center clusters."

Since launching in 2021, the ETS Fund has acquired twenty-two properties and is actively investing in a diverse portfolio of data centers, life sciences properties, and "Always On" facilities across key markets in North America.

About GI Partners
Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 150 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $40 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

Media Contacts:
Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations
914-834-4334
[email protected] 

Gretchen Robinson
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners

Also from this source

GI Partners Announces Acquisition of a Fully Leased Data Center in the Core of Virginia's Data Center Alley

GI Partners Announces Acquisition of 12800 Culver Boulevard for its Essential Tech + Science Fund

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.