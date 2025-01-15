GI Partners of Illinois Forms Partnership with Sylvan Health to Enhance Patient Care through Nutrition**

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners of Illinois, the largest independent gastroenterology group in Illinois, has announced a partnership with Sylvan Health, a leading provider of nutrition services based out of Nashville, TN. This strategic collaboration aims to integrate comprehensive nutrition services across all GI Partners of Illinois' sites of care, significantly enhancing the quality of care for their patients.

This innovative partnership will allow GI Partners of Illinois to offer tailored nutritional support as part of their comprehensive treatment plans. By integrating Sylvan Health's expertise in nutrition into GI Partners of Illinois' care plans, the partnership seeks to improve patient outcomes and provide holistic care that addresses the dietary and nutritional needs critical to gastrointestinal health.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sylvan Health to bring a new dimension of care to our patients," said Dr. Geogy Vennikandam, Chief Operating Officer of GI Partners of Illinois. "Nutrition plays a vital role in managing and treating gastrointestinal conditions, and with Sylvan Health's expertise, we are poised to offer our patients unparalleled support and comprehensive care."

Sylvan Health will work closely with GI Partners of Illinois to develop a collaborative nutrition care model that includes customized nutrition plans, educational programs, and support systems tailored to the specific needs of each patient. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing healthcare through integrated, patient-centered approaches. This is Sylvan's first GI partnership in the state of Illinois.

"Our mission to empower patients to live healthier, more fulfilled lives aligns perfectly with GI Partners of Illinois and their commitment to providing comprehensive digestive healthcare," said Rhodes Amaker, CEO of Sylvan Health. "Together, we'll be able to offer patients access to personalized nutrition support powered by our platform that will make a significant impact on the lives of patients across Illinois."

The partnership is set to launch in early 2025. Patients will soon have access to a range of nutritional services, including dietary assessments, personalized meal planning, and ongoing nutritional counseling, all designed to complement and enhance their medical treatments.

This agreement sets a new standard for integrated care in the field of gastroenterology. With a shared vision of improving patient health outcomes, GI Partners of Illinois and Sylvan Health are committed to leading the way in innovative, comprehensive care.

For more information about this partnership and the services it will offer, please visit the GI Partners of Illinois and Sylvan Health websites.

About GI Partners of Illinois

GI Partners of Illinois, the largest independent GI group in Illinois that is entirely physician-led, is dedicated to prioritizing patient-centered care. With a team of experienced gastroenterologists and state-of-the-art facilities, GI Partners of Illinois offers a wide range of services to diagnose, treat, and manage gastrointestinal conditions.

About Sylvan Health

Sylvan Health is a Registered Dietitian-led, technology-enabled care delivery organization that integrates nutrition counseling into primary and specialty care through its unique collaborative care model. By making nutrition a standard part of treatment, Sylvan Health helps healthcare organizations deliver exceptional patient care in a way that is clinically impactful and operationally sustainable.

