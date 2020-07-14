GI Supply Gets FDA Clearance of First Submucosal Lifting Agent in a Pre-filled 5mL Syringe

The new EverLift device provides margin delineation of the lesions with a darker blue color than that offered by other manufacturers 1 . The darker color is intended to enable the safe and complete resection of polyps.

EverLift's formulation is cellulose based, making it hypertonic. This results in a lifting agent that is specially formulated with water-retaining properties, which causes a slower rate of absorption because of osmotic resistance. With an absorption rate slower than other currently available agents2, EverLift provides gastroenterologists with a longer lift during their resection procedures.

According to the latest recommendations by the US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer (Kaltenback et al.), "…the ideal submucosal injection should be a widely available inexpensive solution that provides a sustained lift to facilitate safe and efficient piecemeal resection."

"This is an effective lifting agent for endoscopic resection that is offered in convenient and cost-effective packaging," said Dr. Douglas Rex, Director of Endoscopy at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis.

"GI Supply has been an expert in the field of submucosal injection agents for 20 years with our Spot® and Spot®Ex endoscopic tattoos. The launch of EverLift expands our portfolio as lifting agents and endoscopic tattooing are often used together to lift lesions and mark their location," said GI Supply CFO and Interim CEO Kristi Dahlke.

