GI Supply Unveils Enhanced RenovaRP® Paracentesis Management System

"Renova has revolutionized the treatment of ascites for our patients. They love it because it decreases the time that they are in the hospital--in fact our patients demand we use Renova," said Dr. Rajeev Suri, Vice Chair Clinical Operations, UT Health Science San Antonio (UTHSCSA), Radiology. "The physicians prefer it because it's fast to set up and easy to use. The nurses love it because they can closely monitor their patients while increasing the number of people they can see. Our entire hospital benefits because with Renova, we can care for more patients, and perform more procedures in a safer format."

"Managing ascites can be a long and difficult process for patients who may have to undergo hours of paracentesis, sometimes even multiple times a week," said Luke Johnson, CEO of GI Supply. "The RenovaRP Paracentesis Management System, including our new procedural kit that was designed working hand-in-hand with medical professionals, improves all aspects of the paracentesis procedure."

Enhancing Patient Safety and Satisfaction

Traditional paracentesis techniques rely on evacuated containers or glass bottles to drain ascitic fluid from the abdomen, which can take a substantial amount of time and require careful monitoring. The RenovaRP Paracentesis Management System, on the other hand, is a closed and clean system that evacuates ascitic fluid directly into fully-sealed bags in one continuous process via a peristaltic pump. The System improves patient satisfaction and comfort through its quick, safe fluid removal and the operator's ability to finely control flow rates and adjust them to a patient's needs.

A Faster, Easier, Safer Process for Staff

Unlike the wall suction approach to paracentesis, the RenovaRP Paracentesis Management System is portable, allowing it to be used in a variety of clinical settings. Renova's fully-sealed collection bag system helps expedite procedures by eliminating down time and ensures safe fluid handling throughout. Additionally, the newly redesigned pre-assembled, single-use procedure kits enable fast set up, saving clinicians and patients valuable time.

More Cost-Effective

RenovaRP Paracentesis Management System is a more cost-effective way to manage ascites because it can shorten procedure times compared to traditional drainage methods. In turn, shorter procedures save time and labor. Additionally, because it uses plastic bags versus glass or plastic bottles, it saves storage space, reduces the risks of breaks and spills, and eliminates the need for solidifiers for disposal.

About GI Supply: GI Supply, Inc., a private company based in Camp Hill, PA, was founded nearly 30 years ago by Dr. Frank Jackson, a gastroenterologist and entrepreneur, to help solve many of the clinical challenges he faced in daily practice. Today, GI Supply products are used daily around the world by gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons in more than 40 countries. We'd love for you to join them. Visit www.gi-supply.com for more information.

