GI Windows Named Winner of Emerging MedTech Company of the Year

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, in homes all over New England, the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) honored the winners of its eighth annual NEVY Awards , recognizing and celebrating the top innovators, investors and companies in the region. Presented by Dell Technologies, the "2 Oz 0 NEVYs: There's No Place Like Home" ceremony gave an appropriate nod to this year's alternate reality.

GI Windows is proud to announce that it was selected winner of Emerging MedTech Company of the Year from a field that included other industry standouts and sharing the honors with Hyalex Orthopaedics Inc.

Brian Tinkham, CEO of GI Windows said, "2020 has brought about challenges, but I couldn't be more proud of the GI Windows team and their commitment and determination to make progress towards our vision of providing less invasive surgical solutions to large global health problems."

"Just like the year of 2020, our NEVYs award ceremony was like no other in its history. We came together safely and virtually to recognize the strength and tenacity of New England's entrepreneurs and investors – but of course, offered the pomp and flair everyone expected," said NEVCA President Jody Rose. "We are honored to celebrate the hard work and success of our community and offer a bit of levity in these unique times."

The NEVYs honor both early- and late-stage companies, as well as the venture capitalists who support them, and cover a broad spectrum of the region's thriving industry clusters: Technology, Healthcare, Life Sciences, MedTech and CleanTech.

Alongside Presenting Sponsor Dell Technologies, the NEVY Awards in Emerald City were supported this year by returning sponsors: AbbVie, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Deloitte, IDA Ireland, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Matter, and V2 Communications; and new sponsors Enel, JP Morgan, and MassDevelopment.

About the New England Venture Capital Association

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) invests in the entrepreneurial ecosystem on behalf of the VC community through program-building, policy work, marketing and events. From celebrations (the NEVY Awards) to content series (VC Briefings and Syndicate Sessions), workforce development programs (TechGen and Hack.Diversity) to advocacy and legislation (equity and inclusion initiatives and immigration reform), the NEVCA is at once a network, catalyst and resource for the innovation economy.

