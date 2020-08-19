GI Windows Raises $16.4M in Series A-1 Financing

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Windows Medical Corp, a clinical-stage, privately-held medical device company, announced a $16.4 million Series A-1 financing. The financing attracted Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., along with Sonder Capital, GT Healthcare, JC Investco and one additional strategic investor. In addition to the institutional financing, GI Windows also received investments from existing shareholders as well as new investors, the Kennedy Trust and Coleman Trust. The proceeds will be used to support further product development and clinical studies for GI Window's patented technology.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support GI Windows in the development of GI Window's transformative technology. We believe this technology will set a new standard by improving safety, accelerating healing and reducing post-surgical complications," said John Cammett, Managing Director of JC Investco. "The GI Windows technology has the potential to create a new paradigm for assessing risk profiles in surgical procedures, improving access to care and enabling new procedures to make a tremendous impact on patients," said Andy McGibbon, Partner at Sonder Capital. "The Sonder Capital team is excited to continue as part of this story."

"We are excited by the support of our investors" said Brian Tinkham, President and Chief Executive Officer of GI Windows. "Our team continues to reinvent the future of healthcare with product development and demonstrating consistent efficacy and safety in our clinical trials. We are on an unwavering mission to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for patients and providers."

About GI Windows

GI Windows Corp is a clinical-stage, venture-backed medical device company dedicated to developing the first fundamental breakthrough in anastomoses technology in both delivery and tissue fusion. The company was spun out of Beacon Endoscopic (acquired by Covidien in 2014). GI Window's is currently headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA.

