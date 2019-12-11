GI Windows Series A financing, $14.6 Million

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Windows Corp, a clinical-stage, privately-held medical device company, announced a $14.6 million Series A financing. The financing was led by Asia-focused healthcare investment firm GT Healthcare Capital Partners and Silicon Valley-based Sonder Capital. The proceeds will be used to support further product development and clinical studies for GI Window's patented technology in the next generation of clinical procedures and tissue fusion.

"GI Windows is focused on creating the first fundamental breakthrough in anastomoses technology in the past 40 years. The opportunity represents areas of significant clinical unmet need with large and growing market opportunities", said Colby Wood, Partner at Sonder Capital.

Alan Au, Managing Partner of GT Healthcare, commented: "We are excited to take part in GI Window's revolution in reshaping and simplifying operating procedures in the digestive system that benefits patients and reduce healthcare costs"

Along with the Series A investment, the board has elected Payson Coleman as an independent board member. Mr. Coleman will be joining the current board of Fred Moll, MD, Christopher Thompson, MD, Peter Rogal, Jay Watkins and Colby Wood.

"We are excited with the high level of commitment and enthusiasm from our investors," said Brian Tinkham, Chief Executive Officer and President of GI Windows. "Our team has made significant strides over the past 12 months in R&D and clinical procedural development. GI Window's technology is poised to demonstrate improved clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for patients and providers."

About Sonder Capital

Sonder Capital, based in Silicon Valley, invests time, capital and expertise in early stage medical technology companies. The Sonder Capital team includes veterans of the medical technology field, with decades of experience as founders, operators and investors. In partnership with a select group of family offices, Sonder Capital takes a craftsman-like approach to helping innovators shape their story and positively impact healthcare systems worldwide. Collectively, they are responsible for creating many notable public and private companies that have positively impacted millions of patients globally.

About GT Healthcare Capital Partners

GT Healthcare Capital Partners ("GT Healthcare") is an Asia-based private investment partnership that specializes in healthcare investments around the globe that aim to change technology landscapes and benefit patients. GT Healthcare operates by providing capital and scale expertise to healthcare businesses in Asia / Greater China.

About GI Windows

GI Windows Corp is a clinical-stage, venture-backed medical device company dedicated to developing the first fundamental breakthrough in anastomoses technology in both delivery and tissue fusion. The company was spun out of Beacon Endoscopic (acquired by Covidien in 2014). GI Window's is currently headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA.

