GIAC Certifications Announces New Cloud Penetration Testing Certification

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, known for providing the highest standard in cybersecurity certifications, has launched a new certification: GIAC Cloud Penetration Testing (GCPN).

In today's complex cybersecurity threat landscape, cross-discipline skills are more critical than ever. Ensuring practitioners have the expertise to work across multiple focus areas – especially the cloud – is essential for enterprise security.

The new GIAC Cloud Penetration Testing (GCPN) certification proves that practitioners have mastered the skills necessary to conduct cloud-focused penetration testing and assess the security of systems, networks, architecture, and cloud technologies. Professionals who obtain the GCPN certification are qualified to assess and report on the risk that an organization faces if their cloud services are left insecure.

GCPN is the premier cloud penetration testing certification available to practitioners. If you're a penetration tester, vulnerability analyst, or an attack or defense focused security practitioner, confirm you possess these essential abilities and secure your place in the cybersecurity workforce by getting GCPN certified today.

Get GCPN certified today: https://www.giac.org/certification/cloud-penetration-tester-gcpn

Moses Frost, SANS SEC588: Cloud Penetration Testing course author, says "The GIAC Cloud Penetration Testing (GCPN) certification provides our industry with a first focused exam on both cloud technologies and penetration testing disciplines. This certification will require a mastery in assessing the security of systems, networks, web applications, web architecture, cloud technologies, and cloud design. Those that hold the GCPN have been able to cross these distinct discipline areas and simulate the ways that attackers are breaching modern enterprises."

GCPN is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course SEC588: Cloud Penetration Testing. The GCPN certification is now available to the public, and registration is open online. For assistance with registration, please email [email protected]. Get your GIAC Cloud Penetration Testing certification today to confirm your ability to ensure the safety of your organization.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has certified over 103,000 IT security professionals since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (www.GIAC.org)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and the largest provider of training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via 30 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

