GIAC Launches New Certification for GIAC Certified Detection Analyst, GCDA

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology is becoming more and more advanced in enterprise protection; however, there are still gaps in these systems that can be filled only by a skilled workforce. Organizations have a need for people and processes to analyze logging system data and detect threats. GIAC saw an opportunity to fill this need by creating a certification validating these critical abilities: GCDA, GIAC Certified Detection Analyst.

This new certification validates real-world, hands-on detection and data analysis abilities of individuals tasked with enterprise protection. GCDA is geared towards InfoSec practitioners in security analyst, engineer, or manager roles, as well as those who are cyber threat investigators or working on a hunt team. Individuals or organizations looking to implement continuous security monitoring, or seeking validation of security incident analysis & detection skills, should consider GCDA.

Trust the leader in cyber security certifications, get GCDA certified today.

Justin Henderson, SANS SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics course author, says, "The GIAC Certified Detection Analyst (GCDA) is an industry certification that proves an individual knows how to collect, analyze, and tactically use modern network and endpoint data sources to detect malicious or unauthorized activity. This certification shows individuals not only know how to wield tools such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) but that they know how to use tools to turn attacker strengths into attacker weaknesses."

Candidates successful in obtaining the GCDA certification will have a deep understanding of SIEM architecture, service profiling, advanced endpoint analytics, baselining and user behavior monitoring, tactical SIEM detection and post-mortem analysis. GCDA is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics.

Certify as a GIAC Certified Detection Analyst today to confirm the ability to analyze data and detect threats effectively and efficiently, and improve the cyber safety of organizations.

The GCDA certification is now available to the public, and registration is open online at www.giac.org. If assistance is needed with registration, please email info@giac.org.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has certified over 103,000 IT security professionals since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (www.GIAC.org)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

