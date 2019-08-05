GIAC Launches New Cyber Security Certification for GIAC Defensible Security Architecture

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIAC Certifications, known for providing the highest standard in cyber security certifications, has launched a new certification: GIAC Defensible Security Architecture (GDSA).

In today's world, everyone knows that cyber threats are on the rise – and that no organization is exempt from being targeted by dangerous adversaries. Enterprises and practitioners alike need to be able to leverage current infrastructure to improve their organization's prevention capabilities in the face of today's dynamic threat landscape.

Well-rounded defenders are an essential part of mitigating these threats, and they must be skilled at implementing and maintaining an effective combination of network-centric and data-centric controls to achieve a balance between prevention, detection, and response. GIAC created the GDSA certification to fill these critical gaps in the cyber security workforce and ensure that practitioners are well equipped to secure the enterprise.

The GDSA certification is designed to validate real-world, hands-on skills dealing with network-centric and data-centric approaches to defensible security architecture, hardening applications across the TCP/IP stack, and secure environment creation with private, hybrid, or public clouds. If you're a system or network architect, engineer, or analyst, then GDSA is the certification for you.

Read more about GDSA, the newest cyber defense certification from GIAC

Justin Henderson, SANS SEC530 Course Author, says, "The GIAC Defensible Security Architect (GDSA) certificate is an industry certification that proves an individual is capable of looking at an enterprise defense holistically. A GDSA professional is no longer emphasizing security through a single control but instead applies multiple controls ranging from network security, cloud security, and data-centric security approaches to properly prevent, detect, and respond. The end result is defense-in-depth that is maintainable and works."

Certified GDSA practitioners are versatile blue-teamers and cyber defenders possessing an assortment of skills to protect an organization's critical data, from the endpoint to the cloud, across networks and applications. Professionals holding the GDSA possess a tactical outlook that empowers them to continually improve an organization's security posture. GDSA is designed to validate skills taught in the SANS Institute course, SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering.

The GDSA certification is now available to the public, and registration is open online. If you need assistance with registration, please email info@giac.org. Get your GIAC Defensible Security Architecture certification today to confirm your ability to improve the safety of your organization.

About GIAC Certifications

GIAC Certifications is a cyber security certification body featuring over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. GIAC has issued over 132,000 cyber security certifications since it was founded in 1999. Eleven GIAC certifications are accredited under the IEC/ISO/ANSI 17024 quality standard for certifying bodies. GIAC is an affiliate of the SANS Institute. (https://www.giac.org)

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

