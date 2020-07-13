GIACT® Donates Identity and Account Verification Services to the Brave of Heart Fund, Supporting Families of Frontline Healthcare Workers and Volunteers

DALLAS, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GIACT®, the leader in helping companies positively identify and authenticate customers, today announced the donation of its identity and account verification services to the Brave of Heart Fund. Created by the Foundations of New York Life and Cigna, the Fund provides charitable financial and emotional support to the families of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lose their lives in the COVID-19 fight. As the Fund is now accepting applications for grants, GIACT will provide services to verify the identity of impacted family members and confirm the accounts of grant recipients.

The Foundations of New York Life and Cigna have each seeded the Fund with initial investments of $25 million. The New York Life Foundation will continue to match gifts from individuals, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25 million and Cigna is providing behavioral and emotional health support to help families navigate common issues associated with grief, including anxiety, loneliness and depression.

The Fund is administered by E4E Relief, which manages employee relief funds for companies representing over four million people worldwide. E4E Relief, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas, empowers companies and employees to provide and receive meaningful financial relief during disaster and hardship.

"We're proud to assist the Brave of Heart Fund in supporting the families and loved ones who have sacrificed so much," said Kimber Johnson, Executive Vice President, Strategic & Client Relations at GIACT. "GIACT's mission is to protect the valuable resources provided by the Fund and help to ensure that the Fund's distributions go to the intended recipients."

GIACT hosts the largest real-time network of identity verification and authentication services. Working with companies of all sizes, and across industries, GIACT helps businesses safeguard the complete customer lifecycle, from enrollments to payments, identity, and compliance.

