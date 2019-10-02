GIACT® Names David Barnhardt Chief Experience Officer

Barnhardt brings nearly 15 years of banking and payments experience to the CxO position. During his tenure at GIACT, he was responsible for the rollout and customer experience of the EPIC Platform ® , GIACT's complete set of enrollment, payment, identity, compliance and mobile solutions built on a single platform. As a recognized leader in the payments and fraud mitigation industries, he frequently appears as a speaker at industry events and as a respected contributor to industry-leading publications. Prior to GIACT, he was the Payment Product Line Leader at Early Warning Services. He has also held numerous risk and fraud positions at Wachovia and Bank of America where, as an Emerging Risk Executive, he oversaw retail and wholesale fraud prevention and was responsible for developing solutions for internal fraud, link analysis, and common point of purchase.

"David's work has been pivotal in shaping GIACT's industry-leading suite of enrollment, payments, identity and compliance solutions," said Melissa Townsley-Solis, co-founder and CEO of GIACT. "Looking ahead, as GIACT continues to make significant investments in its workforce, technology and brand, the CxO role will be critical in steering GIACT's journey towards greater market penetration and brand awareness."

About GIACT

GIACT ® has been helping companies verify valued customers since 2004. From financial to insurance, to retail, to solutions for your industry, GIACT offers customer intelligence for complete payment confidence. As the leader in providing real-time data to help companies mitigate payment risk and fraud, our OFAC screening, ID verification, account verification and authentication, and mobile verification solutions enable you to focus on providing unmatched customer experiences. Since our founding, we've processed billions of transactions for our more than 1,000 customers. For more information, visit www.giact.com or call 1-866-918-2409. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE GIACT

Related Links

http://www.giact.com

