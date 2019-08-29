GIACT® Recognized for Outstanding Innovation by Tech Titans

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIACT Systems®, the leader in helping companies positively identify and authenticate customers, today announced that it has been recognized by Tech Titans, the largest technology trade organization in Texas, as the 2019 Emerging Company Innovation winner.

According to Tech Titans, the Emerging Company Innovation category "recognizes a technology company for outstanding innovation and unique accomplishments through recent or potential breakthrough technology or approach within the technology industry with revenues between $2 million and $200 million."

GIACT – with its cutting-edge, real-time network of identity verification and authentication services – was given the award at the Tech Titans Annual Awards Gala on August 23.

"GIACT is proud to be recognized for its innovative approach by Tech Titans," said Melissa Townsley, co-founder and CEO of GIACT. "GIACT's leadership position in the identity and payments fraud reduction space hasn't stopped us from continuing to invest in our technology, data solutions as well as in our employees. GIACT is excited to continue on this path, helping customers mitigate fraud and grow their revenue."

"GIACT is at the forefront of helping companies eliminate payments risk and identity fraud, and we're proud to have them representing North Texas with their innovative solution," said Bill Sproull, president and CEO of Tech Titans. "We expect great things as they continue to grow."

GIACT is the only financial technology provider that offers a complete set of enrollment, payment, identity, compliance and mobile solutions easily accessed through its single, customizable EPIC Platform®.

About GIACT

GIACT ® has been helping companies verify valued customers since 2004. From financial to insurance, to retail, to solutions for your industry, GIACT offers customer intelligence for complete payment confidence. As the leader in providing real-time data to help companies mitigate payment risk and fraud, our OFAC screening, ID verification, account verification and authentication, and mobile verification solutions enable you to focus on providing unmatched customer experiences. Since our founding, we've processed billions of transactions for our more than 1,000 customers. For more information, visit www.giact.com or call 1-866-918-2409. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas, representing a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies. Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:

Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors and students

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums

For more information, please visit www.techtitans.org .

