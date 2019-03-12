GIADA Selects Boston For First Flagship Store In North America

BOSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIADA , an Italian luxury womenswear brand, will open its new flagship boutique and first North American location at The Heritage On The Garden , in Boston's Back Bay.

The 4,300 SF boutique was designed by award-winning Italian architect and designer, Claudio Silvestrin . Known for creating serene and simple forms of architecture, Silvestrin's architectural style blends impeccably with GIADA's minimalist, modern and elegant pieces.

"We selected Boston as the first U.S. home for the brand for many reasons," Zhao Yizheng, CEO of Redstone Haute Couture says. "The urban, sophisticated women of Boston vibe perfectly with the DNA of the brand and there is an enormous excitement, growth, energy and international appeal to the city in general."

GIADA was founded by Rosanna Daolio, and is strategically invested by luxury brands holding company, Redstone Haute Couture. Since 2015, the brand has been overseen by Creative Director, Gabriele Colangelo, who during his tenure with the company has gained increased momentum in the fashion world. The brand symbolizes the authenticity of 'Made in Italy' with the best fabrics and most exquisite designs, representing the spirit of Italian craftsmanship.

GIADA's global flagship store is located at the prestigious Via Montenapoleone in Milan, with a total of 59 stores in Italy and China. The New York location is slated to open in 2021.

About GIADA

GIADA is an Italian luxury brand that stands for sophisticated simplicity and soft power imbued with a suffused sense of artistry. The brand is based on an idea of elegant refinement that conveys a feeling of harmony and sensuality via pure cuts, precious materials and a distinctive color palette. GIADA stands for timeless, painstakingly edited designs in a progressive mix of black, white and subtle neutrals.

