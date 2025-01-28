GIADZY'S PRIVATE-LABEL PRODUCT LINE CONTINUES RAPID GROWTH & EXPANDS NATIONAL RETAIL PRESENCE WITH NEIMAN MARCUS, EREWHON, AMAZON & MORE

The in-house selection of Italian goods more than tripled in 2024, with additional offerings launching this year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since premiering Giadzy's branded products in July 2023 with 8 Organic Pastas, entrepreneur and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has swiftly expanded her line of premium culinary staples, all hand-crafted by the best Italian artisans. Just in time for the winter months and cozy soups and braises, a new line of Giadzy Canned Tomatoes has joined the curated pantry's ranks, with additional culinary-related products like a Passata (tomato purèe), Olive Oil Nuevo, whimsical Chocolate Easter Eggs and more slated to drop throughout 2025.

The success of Giadzy's branded goods in its first year immediately led to the launch of the Extra Virgin Olive Oil last January. In Summer 2024, consumer demand and excitement for the Organic Pastas resulted in 6 new shapes, alongside the debut of 5 Gluten-Free Pastas and a trio of Salt & Spice Blends. For the holidays, 3 varieties of Canned Tomatoes rolled out this past fall, plus Giadzy's seasonal Panettone and brand-new Pandoro. Everything is crafted with wholesome, natural and sustainably-sourced ingredients to promote wellness and longevity.

In addition to purchasing directly from the Giadzy site, the private-label line has significantly expanded its availability to top retailers and independent gourmet shops across the country. A variety of Giadzy Organic and Gluten-Free Pastas, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, recipe boxes and more are available for purchase on Amazon Marketplace and Goldbelly , and in-person at select Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's and Erewhon stores across the country. A full list of current retailers can be found here .

"We're thrilled that Giadzy fans and home cooks have fully embraced our private-label line and care so deeply about where their ingredients come from. Our team takes months of research, conversations and testing with Italy's top pasta-makers, olive and tomato farmers, salt harvesters, herb foragers, bakers and more to craft beautiful foods that showcase time-honored techniques and make you feel great too," says Giada. "With our amazing, new retail partners, this also helps us further introduce Giadzy and the la dolce vita lifestyle to a new and wider audience."

To enhance these products and foster community, Giadzy launched The Membership ($70 annually or $9 monthly) in April 2024, which offers exclusive access to over 1,500 recipes, free shipping, lower prices, limited-edition products, Italian travel guides and so much more. Since Q2, the membership community has grown by 377%.

The Year-Round Giadzy Private-Label Line Currently Includes:

Giadzy Canned Tomatoes ( $7.50 - $8.50 ): Available in unique varieties that include Corbara Pomodorino, Yellow Datterini and Red Datterini, they're sustainably grown by family farmers in mineral-rich soils throughout Puglia and the volcanic regions around Mt. Vesuvius. These whole tomatoes are processed quickly at low temperatures to preserve freshness and nutrition. On February 6, 2025 , a Passata (tomato purée) joins the line.

Giadzy Organic Pasta ($11): Includes 14 shapes ranging from popular Bucatini and Pappardelle to offerings typically not found in the United States , like Taccole Corte, Nodi Marini and Manfredi Lunghi . They're crafted in Abruzzo from organic semolina flour and natural mountain spring water, then air-dried for 36 hours and cut on 100-year-old bronze dies, resulting in a delightfully rustic texture.

Giadzy Gluten-Free Pasta ($9.50): Includes 5 shapes like Mezzi Rigatoni, Casarecce and a playful Stelline, all made with non-GMO corn & rice flours and pure, Alpine mountain spring water. The lack of emulsifiers and thickeners results in a superior taste and texture, and this line is celiac-safe and produced in a completely gluten-free facility.

Giadzy Extra Virgin Olive Oil ( $9.50 & $33 ) - Wrapped in gold foil, this delicate and fruity, unfiltered extra virgin olive oil is cold-pressed and crafted from native Taggiasca olives in the Liguria region. Available in mini & full-size bottles. On February 7 , Olive Oil Nuevo debuts.

Giadzy Salt & Spice Blends ( $10 each or $30 for 3) - Available to purchase separately or as a set, there's a bold Spicy Seasoned Salt, fragrant Tuscan Grill herb blend and bright Lemon & Oregano Salt. The herbs hail from Pantelleria (a rocky island near Sicily ) and the sea salt is harvested in the historic Trapani flats.

Photos of Giadzy products can be downloaded here .

About Giadzy

Launched in 2017 by Emmy award-winning personality Giada De Laurentiis, Giadzy is a lifestyle and e-commerce platform that brings the best of Italy— including its least known, yet most delicious food products—directly to your home. Along with Italy-inspired lifestyle tips on entertaining and food, and blogs covering wellness, beauty and style, Giadzy showcases a wide range of pantry products, personally curated by De Laurentiis, including Giadzy's own line of specialty products, from mostly small, family-owned producers whose goods are only available in certain regions of Italy.

For more information, visit giadzy.com

