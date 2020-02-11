Gianluca Busco Arre, Panda Security's VP of Sales and Operations, North America Recognized as 2020 CRN® Channel Chief

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Security, a world leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gianluca Busco Arre, VP of Sales and Operations, North America, to its prestigious list of 2020 Channel Chiefs. The top IT channel leaders included on this list continually strive to drive growth and revenue in their organization through their channel partners.

Each of the 2020 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

Busco Arre was included on this year's Channel Chiefs list due to his track record of successfully managing sales and operations for Panda Security, where he consistently increased revenue across multiple countries and regions. In the past year, Busco Arre has expanded business operations in Italy, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada, making a tangible impact on Panda Security's business while entirely constructing a new Partner Program and launching a new Partner Portal. His ability to reshape and establish sales teams through periods of high growth and transition is instrumental in delivering the most scalable cyber-cloud security solutions that Panda has to offer.

"The individuals on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

"I am honored to be recognized by CRN for the role I've played in delivering cybersecurity insights and actionable deliverables to information security sales organizations," said Gianluca Busco Arre. "I look forward to working with Panda's highly experienced and talented team to continue to deliver results driven solutions for both partner and customer success."

The 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2020 issue of CRN.

About Panda Security

Panda Security is one of the world's leading providers of advanced cybersecurity solutions and services. Our Smart technology, based on big data and AI, monitors every running application on your systems and classifies absolutely everything. Unlike traditional antivirus solutions, which only take action if a process is malicious, our technology detects attacks before they even happen.

https://www.pandasecurity.com/usa/

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Press Contact:

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications

410-353-5340

caroline@luminapr.com

SOURCE Panda Security

Related Links

https://www.pandasecurity.com/usa/

