Giant 40-Foot-Tall Xbox Series X Comes to the US at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Today, the installation footage will be streamed online ( www.twitch.tv/Xbox ) and reveal clues for #SolveForX, an online global scavenger hunt. Fans can follow @Xbox Twitter to review rules and participate for their chance to win the Ultimate Xbox Experience bundle or one of seven Xbox Series X consoles. Select pieces of art will also be made available digitally after launch.

The installation is one of many activations that will be coming to life worldwide as we approach launch day, all of which will be featured in the official Xbox launch livestream on Nov. 10 starting 11 a.m. PST. More info about what is happening around the globe can be found here.

What: Microsoft unveils 40-foot-tall Xbox Series X art installation to celebrate new console launches



When: Installation will be livestreamed on Xbox Global Twitch Channel (www.twitch.tv/Xbox) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 3-6 p.m. PST



Where: The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State

